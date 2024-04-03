Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Size was USD 2,700 million in 2022 to Witness Growth by 2032 | DelveInsight

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market

DelveInsight’s Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Report:

The Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market size was valued approximately USD 2,700 million in 2022 and was valued approximately USD 2,500 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In April 2022, Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc., a prominent commercial-stage company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative enzyme-based products, revealed a set of significant milestones for RELiZORB.

In February 2022, Researchers from the University of Miami conducted a survey with patients regarding their utilization of pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) and identified a deficiency in education about this treatment.

Within the Seven Major Markets (7MM), the United States exhibited the highest prevalence of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), totaling 178,000 cases in 2022. This number is anticipated to rise during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2032.

Key Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Companies: First Wave BioPharma, Abbott Products, AAIPharma, Solvay Pharmaceuticals, Abbott, Forest Laboratories, First Wave BioPharma, Inc., Anthera Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Therapies: FWEPI/MS1819, Pancreatin, VIOKASE 16, Pancrelipase Delayed Release, SA-001, EUR-1008, adrulipase, Liprotamase, and others

The Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency epidemiology based on gender analyzed that No gender difference was observed in the case of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Overview

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) is a condition characterized by the pancreas's inability to produce and release enough digestive enzymes into the small intestine to properly digest food. These digestive enzymes are crucial for breaking down fats, proteins, and carbohydrates in the food we eat so that they can be absorbed by the body.

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

Prevalent Cases of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Therapies and Key Companies

FWEPI/MS1819: First Wave BioPharma

Pancreatin: Abbott Products

VIOKASE 16: AAIPharma

Pancrelipase Delayed Release: Solvay Pharmaceuticals

SA-001: Abbott

EUR-1008: Forest Laboratories

adrulipase: First Wave BioPharma, Inc.

Liprotamase: Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Drivers

Delivery system strategies

Advanced therapeutics for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency

Increasing global occurrence of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency

Research and developmental strategies

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Barriers

Lack of technological reach and awareness

Lack of confidence in diagnosis and management

Treatment failure to stimulate and follow society’s goals and requirements

Scope of the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Therapeutic Assessment: Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency current marketed and Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency emerging therapies

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Dynamics: Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market drivers and Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Access and Reimbursement

