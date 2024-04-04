Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,703 in the last 365 days.

Pickcel digital signage app embraces global users with enhanced multilingual support

Pickcel Logo

Pickcel Logo

Pickcel Digital Signage App in French

Pickcel Digital Signage App in French

Pickcel Digital Signage App in Japanese

Pickcel Digital Signage App in Japanese

Pickcel Digital Signage App in Spanish

Pickcel Digital Signage App in Spanish

Recognizing our clients' diverse linguistic needs, we now support any global language upon request. Our goal is to ensure our users, regardless of their language, can access our digital signage app.”
— Basudev Saha, Founder and CTO of Pickcel
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting development, Pickcel is thrilled to announce a significant update to its digital signage app — the expansion of multilingual support. The company now embraces English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and the newly added Japanese language. This enhancement underscores the company's commitment to offering a more inclusive, user-friendly experience and effectively catering to the diverse needs of our global clientele.

Addition of new language capabilities

Pickcel's platform has always been at the forefront, embracing diversity and ensuring ease of access for users worldwide. With this latest language update, users can now navigate the company's digital signage app in their preferred choice of language — English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Japanese.

About Pickcel

Pickcel is a leading provider of innovative digital signage solutions, empowering businesses in industries, such as retail, hospitality & food service, corporate, education, healthcare, and transportation to enhance customer engagement and communication. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge technologies, Pickcel has offices in Bangalore (India) and New York (USA). With an excellent portfolio of more than 5500+ clients, the name is trusted by SMBs and multinational brands alike. JW Marriott, Radisson, Etisalat, Mercedes, Amazon, Decathlon, and NEC are some of their notable clients. The Pickcel software currently powers 100,000+ screens across 30+ countries, making it one of the world's fastest-growing digital signage software companies.

Pickcel Contact
Pickcel Digital Signage
+1 916-659-6965
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Pickcel digital signage app embraces global users with enhanced multilingual support

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more