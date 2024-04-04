Pickcel digital signage app embraces global users with enhanced multilingual support
Pickcel Logo
Recognizing our clients' diverse linguistic needs, we now support any global language upon request. Our goal is to ensure our users, regardless of their language, can access our digital signage app.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting development, Pickcel is thrilled to announce a significant update to its digital signage app — the expansion of multilingual support. The company now embraces English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and the newly added Japanese language. This enhancement underscores the company's commitment to offering a more inclusive, user-friendly experience and effectively catering to the diverse needs of our global clientele.
— Basudev Saha, Founder and CTO of Pickcel
Addition of new language capabilities
Pickcel's platform has always been at the forefront, embracing diversity and ensuring ease of access for users worldwide. With this latest language update, users can now navigate the company's digital signage app in their preferred choice of language — English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Japanese.
About Pickcel
Pickcel is a leading provider of innovative digital signage solutions, empowering businesses in industries, such as retail, hospitality & food service, corporate, education, healthcare, and transportation to enhance customer engagement and communication. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge technologies, Pickcel has offices in Bangalore (India) and New York (USA). With an excellent portfolio of more than 5500+ clients, the name is trusted by SMBs and multinational brands alike. JW Marriott, Radisson, Etisalat, Mercedes, Amazon, Decathlon, and NEC are some of their notable clients. The Pickcel software currently powers 100,000+ screens across 30+ countries, making it one of the world's fastest-growing digital signage software companies.
Pickcel Contact
Pickcel Digital Signage
+1 916-659-6965
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube