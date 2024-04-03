Traumatic Brain Injury Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

With no approved therapies, companies can cater to the existing unmet needs of novel therapies and crack the code for further traumatic brain injury treatment.

Some of the key facts of the Traumatic Brain Injury Market Report:

The Traumatic Brain Injury market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

According to DelveInsight’s estimates, the US accounted for the highest number of patients with traumatic brain injury among the 7MM countries in 2022.

Key Traumatic Brain Injury Companies: Life Molecular Imaging SA, Hope Biosciences, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Vasopharm GmbH, Pinteon Therapeutics, Omniscient Neurotechnology, Pfizer, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Solstice Neurosciences, Ipsen, POLYSAN Scientific & Technological Pharmaceutical Company, American CryoStem Corporation, and others

Key Traumatic Brain Injury Therapies: [18F]PI-2620, HB-adMSCs, NT 201, VAS203 (Ronopterin), PNT001, and others

The Traumatic Brain Injury market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Traumatic Brain Injury pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Traumatic Brain Injury market dynamics.

Traumatic Brain Injury Overview

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) occurs due to head trauma, which includes impacts, blows, or the penetration of foreign objects into the skull and brain tissue. The primary radiological assessment method for TBI cases is computed tomography scanning, commonly known as a CT or CAT scan. CT scans are simple to conduct and highly proficient in detecting crucial indicators such as bleeding and fractures, both of which are essential in evaluating medical trauma. While some experts previously recommended plain skull X-rays for individuals experiencing mild neurological symptoms, most medical centers in the United States now have convenient access to CT scans, which offer superior accuracy. As a result, the routine use of skull X-rays for TBI patients has diminished.

Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Traumatic Brain Injury market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Traumatic Brain Injury Incident Cases

Incident Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury by Age Group

Traumatic Brain Injury Severity-specific Cases

Traumatic Brain Injury Gender-specific Cases

Traumatic Brain Injury Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Traumatic Brain Injury market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Traumatic Brain Injury market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Traumatic Brain Injury Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Traumatic Brain Injury Therapies and Key Companies

Bevacizumab: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

[18F]PI-2620: Life Molecular Imaging SA

HB-adMSCs: Hope Biosciences

NT 201: Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH

VAS203 (Ronopterin): Vasopharm GmbH

PNT001: Pinteon Therapeutics

Traumatic Brain Injury Treatment Market

There are numerous treatment options available to assist individuals in their recovery journey from Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), aiming to alleviate physical, emotional, and cognitive difficulties commonly associated with TBI. Medications play a crucial role in managing TBI symptoms and reducing the risk of related complications, categorized into two groups: those utilized immediately after TBI and those addressing ongoing symptoms and recovery challenges. These include anti-anxiety drugs, anticoagulants, anticonvulsants, antidepressants, diuretics, muscle relaxants, and stimulants.

Antidepressant medications, such as citalopram, amitriptyline, paroxetine, sertraline, among others, are believed to impact neurotransmitter levels in the brain, influencing the brain's response to these chemical messengers. Conversely, anticonvulsant drugs like sodium valproate, gabapentin, topiramate, and carbamazepine suppress excessive neuronal firing to prevent seizures and their spread within the brain, thus guarding against potential seizures.

Pain management drugs like acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and naproxen sodium are administered to alleviate TBI-induced pain and manage associated symptoms. Medications targeting the motor system, such as baclofen, tizanidine, or cyclobenzaprine, aim to regulate bodily movements by influencing the brain's chemical balance. Many individuals with moderate to severe head injuries undergo direct transfer from the emergency room to the operating room. In numerous cases, surgical intervention is necessary to remove substantial hematomas or contusions that exert pressure on the brain or increase intracranial pressure. Following surgery, close monitoring of these patients occurs in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Traumatic Brain Injury Market Dynamics

The landscape of traumatic brain injury (TBI) is poised to undergo significant changes in the upcoming years. TBI, often stemming from accidents or sports-related incidents, has garnered increased attention due to heightened awareness of its long-term effects and the imperative for enhanced diagnostics and therapies. A notable trend is the emergence of innovative diagnostic technologies, encompassing advanced imaging modalities and biomarker-based assessments, with a focus on early and precise TBI detection. This transition not only improves patient outcomes but also propels market growth as healthcare entities invest in these state-of-the-art diagnostic tools.

Moreover, the pharmaceutical sector is actively engaged in researching and developing novel therapeutics to address the intricate and multifaceted nature of TBI. This has fostered collaborations between biotech enterprises and academic entities, fostering a more dynamic market landscape. Government regulations and policies have significantly shaped the TBI market, with heightened awareness and advocacy efforts resulting in increased research funding, incentivizing companies to venture into this domain. Furthermore, the advent of telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies has facilitated enhanced TBI management and rehabilitation, bolstering healthcare accessibility, particularly for individuals in remote or underserved areas.

Nevertheless, several factors hinder the growth of the traumatic brain injury market. TBI encompasses a broad spectrum of injuries, ranging from mild concussions to severe trauma, posing challenges in diagnosis and treatment, necessitating tailored approaches for each case. The intricate nature of TBI impedes the development of universal solutions. Rigorous regulatory processes for medical devices and pharmaceuticals can delay the introduction of innovative TBI interventions, as meeting safety and efficacy standards entails a lengthy and costly process, deterring market entry for some companies.

Despite the heightened awareness of TBI, there remains a stigma surrounding mental health issues and cognitive impairments, leading to underreporting and delays in seeking medical assistance, hampering timely intervention. Additionally, the utilization of advanced technologies, such as wearable devices and telemedicine, raises concerns regarding data privacy and security, necessitating assurance for patients and healthcare providers regarding the safeguarding of sensitive health information.

Scope of the Traumatic Brain Injury Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Traumatic Brain Injury Companies: Life Molecular Imaging SA, Hope Biosciences, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Vasopharm GmbH, Pinteon Therapeutics, Omniscient Neurotechnology, Pfizer, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Solstice Neurosciences, Ipsen, POLYSAN Scientific & Technological Pharmaceutical Company, American CryoStem Corporation, and others

Key Traumatic Brain Injury Therapies: [18F]PI-2620, HB-adMSCs, NT 201, VAS203 (Ronopterin), PNT001, and others

Traumatic Brain Injury Therapeutic Assessment: Traumatic Brain Injury current marketed and Traumatic Brain Injury emerging therapies

Traumatic Brain Injury Market Dynamics: Traumatic Brain Injury market drivers and Traumatic Brain Injury market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Traumatic Brain Injury Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Traumatic Brain Injury Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Traumatic Brain Injury Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Traumatic Brain Injury

3. SWOT analysis of Traumatic Brain Injury

4. Traumatic Brain Injury Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Traumatic Brain Injury Market Overview at a Glance

6. Traumatic Brain Injury Disease Background and Overview

7. Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Traumatic Brain Injury

9. Traumatic Brain Injury Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Traumatic Brain Injury Unmet Needs

11. Traumatic Brain Injury Emerging Therapies

12. Traumatic Brain Injury Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Traumatic Brain Injury Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Traumatic Brain Injury Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Traumatic Brain Injury Market Drivers

16. Traumatic Brain Injury Market Barriers

17. Traumatic Brain Injury Appendix

18. Traumatic Brain Injury Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

