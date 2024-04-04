Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market to increase at a CAGR of 12% During Study Period, asserts DelveInsight

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

DelveInsight's "Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Report:

The Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

As per DelveInsight analysis, the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market size in the 7MM + China was approximately USD 220 million in 2022.

According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total prevalent idiopathic membranous nephropathy cases in the 7MM + China were approximately 380K in 2022.

In adults, primary or idiopathic MN is responsible for approximately 75–80% of cases of MN identified on kidney biopsy. The circulating autoantibodies (anti-PLA2R and anti-THSD7A) provide biomarkers with high specificity for the diagnosis of primary MN and aid in distinguishing between primary and secondary MN.

In 2022, the market size of IMN was highest in the US, accounting for approximately USD 100 million, which is further expected to increase by 2032.

Primary or idiopathic MN is when the disease is associated serologically with antibodies to a known antigen, such as the M-type phospholipase A2 receptor (PLA2R) or thrombospondin type-I domain-containing 7A (THSD7A). In about 70–80% of cases with primary MN, an antibody called anti-PLA2R is found in the kidney and bloodstream.

The short-term goal of treatment is to stop protein spillage completely (known as remission) or lower the amount of protein lost in the urine as much as possible. The less protein lost in the urine, the better the individual will do. The long-term treatment goals include protein relapses in the urine and preventing the deterioration of kidney function.

As per the Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Management of Glomerular Diseases, immunosuppressive therapy should be restricted to patients at risk for progressive kidney injury and patients with MN and at least one risk factor for disease progression, it is recommended to use rituximab or cyclophosphamide and alternate month glucocorticoids for 6 months or CNI-based therapy for 6 months, with the choice of treatment depending on the risk estimate.

Due to its favorable safety profile, rituximab is now considered a first-line treatment option for MN, especially in patients at moderate and high risk of deterioration in kidney function.

There is no cure for primary or secondary membranous nephropathy. With the patients having the condition, treatment focuses on generally adopting a symptomatic approach and strengthening the patient’s immune system. Patients are started with supportive therapy regardless of underlying etiology as soon as the diagnosis is confirmed and continued for the course of the disease.

The treatment addressable pool of IMN is not only restricted to the ones who do not undergo spontaneous remission; it also includes the patients who relapse despite having experienced spontaneous remission or after receiving treatment. Therefore, the percentage of patients lying in the addressable pool is quite high, and the companies have an opportunity to develop therapies catering to these patients.

Improved understanding of the underlying molecular pathways responsible for MN has led to better therapies targeting novel pathways. The major pharma players currently developing therapies for MN include Hoffmann-La Roche (obinutuzumab), MorphoSys (felzartamab), Cerium Pharmaceuticals (SNP-ACTH [1-39] Gel), BeiGene (zanubrutinib), GlaxoSmithKline (belimumab), and a few others.

Key Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Companies: Hoffmann-La Roche, MorphoSys, Cerium Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Reistone Biopharma, Eternity Bioscience, GlaxoSmithKline, ValenzaBio, ACELYRIN, and others

Key Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Therapies: GAZYVA (obinutuzumab), MOR202 (felzartamab), SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel, BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib), SHR1459 (edralbrutinib), BENLYSTA (belimumab), VB119, and others

The Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market dynamics.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Overview

Membranous nephropathy, also referred to as membranous glomerulopathy, is a kidney disorder that affects the filters of the kidneys. This condition leads to an increase in protein levels in the urine, compromised renal function, and the development of edema. It is a rare disease that primarily affects the renal glomerulus, specifically targeting the podocytes, which are crucial for regulating the kidney's permeability to proteins. The most common symptom of membranous nephropathy is swelling, known as edema, which can vary from mild to severe. Edema is often the initial symptom experienced by patients, and it typically develops gradually, although in some cases, it can occur suddenly. Initially, swelling tends to appear in the feet, ankles, or legs, but it can also manifest in other parts of the body such as the abdomen, hands, arms, and face. Diagnosis of membranous nephropathy often involves assessing the presence of protein in the urine. Additionally, blood tests, kidney biopsies, and various diagnostic techniques including optical microscopy, immunofluorescence, electron microscopy, and antibody-guided diagnostics may be conducted to confirm the diagnosis.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 380K prevalent cases of idiopathic membranous nephropathy in the 7MM in 2022.

China contributed to the largest prevalent population of idiopathic membranous nephropathy, acquiring ~82% of the 7MM and China in 2022. Whereas EU4 and the UK for ~6%, and Japan accounted for ~5% of the total population share, in 2022.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Prevalence

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Prevalence by Antigens

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Therapies and Key Companies

GAZYVA (obinutuzumab): Hoffmann-La Roche

MOR202 (felzartamab): MorphoSys

SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel: Cerium Pharmaceuticals

BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib): BeiGene

SHR1459 (edralbrutinib): Reistone Biopharma/Eternity Bioscience

BENLYSTA (belimumab): GlaxoSmithKline

VB119: ValenzaBio/ACELYRIN

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Treatment Market

There is currently no cure for either primary or secondary membranous nephropathy. When managing individuals with this condition, doctors typically adopt a symptomatic approach with the aim of enhancing the patient's immune system. Supportive care is initiated as soon as the diagnosis is confirmed, regardless of the underlying cause, and is maintained throughout the course of the condition. This approach involves meticulous control of blood pressure, administration of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors/angiotensin receptor blockers to decrease proteinuria and enhance the likelihood of spontaneous remission, prescription of statins for hyperlipidemia, salt restriction, diuretics to manage edema, and adoption of a low-protein diet to compensate for urinary protein losses. Recent research has shown promising results with the use of alkylating drugs in combination with corticosteroids in membranous nephropathy patients.

Immunosuppressive therapy, including steroids, alkylating agents, calcineurin inhibitors (CNIs), and rituximab, are among the medications employed in treating membranous nephropathy patients. Alkylating drugs, steroids, and CNIs have been the mainstays of immunosuppressive therapy. Although they have demonstrated some effectiveness in reducing proteinuria in membranous nephropathy patients, they have also been associated with higher relapse rates and significant adverse effects.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market are anticipated to undergo significant changes in the upcoming years. Increased research efforts and the identification of new biomarkers and therapeutic targets are expected to drive the development of improved medications in the future. While rituximab has demonstrated efficacy, patients may develop resistance to the medication over time. Roche's Obinutuzumab is being developed with enhanced efficacy, aiming to address the limitations of current therapy.

Furthermore, the rapid fluctuations between progression and remission observed in membranous nephropathy patients present pharmaceutical companies with an opportunity to develop therapies that address existing gaps and tap into a largely untapped market for idiopathic membranous nephropathy. Only a few drugs, such as Obinutuzumab, are in advanced stages of development, thus creating space for additional pharmaceutical companies to enter the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market with novel therapeutic options.

However, several factors may hinder the growth of the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market. The lack of comprehensive clinical studies assessing treatment alternatives due to gaps in knowledge and understanding of membranous nephropathy pathology poses a significant challenge. Additionally, the absence of available data on the outcomes of idiopathic membranous nephropathy treatment candidates in various stages of clinical development makes it difficult to establish the safety and efficacy of these medications.

Moreover, as membranous nephropathy is a rare condition, it often receives less attention compared to more common and fatal renal diseases, impacting the entire research and development process. Despite nearly 30% of membranous nephropathy cases progressing to end-stage renal disease (ESRD), the therapeutic landscape lacks established medications, resulting in a high mortality rate.

Scope of the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Companies: Hoffmann-La Roche, MorphoSys, Cerium Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Reistone Biopharma, Eternity Bioscience, GlaxoSmithKline, ValenzaBio, ACELYRIN, and others

Key Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Therapies: GAZYVA (obinutuzumab), MOR202 (felzartamab), SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel, BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib), SHR1459 (edralbrutinib), BENLYSTA (belimumab), VB119, and others

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Therapeutic Assessment: Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy current marketed and Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy emerging therapies

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Dynamics: Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market drivers and Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement

