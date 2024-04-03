Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR during forecast period, states DelveInsight.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Report:

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

According to the revised statistical estimates of the American Cancer Society (2022), there were about 13,190 newly diagnosed cases of soft tissue sarcoma and approximately 5,130 deaths (2,740 males and 2,390 females) due to soft tissue sarcoma in the US.

In October 2022, LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. disclosed that the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) had authorized a Phase 1b/randomized Phase 2 study involving LB-100, the company's primary clinical compound, combined with doxorubicin compared to doxorubicin alone, the established global standard for initial treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas (ASTS).

In September 2022, Immutep Limited announced the signing of a Material Transfer Agreement ("Agreement") with the Maria Skłodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology in Warsaw, Poland. This Agreement enables an investigator-initiated open-label Phase II clinical trial to assess Immutep's lead product candidate, efti, in combination with pembrolizumab and radiotherapy in the neoadjuvant setting (prior to surgery) involving up to 40 patients with selected soft tissue sarcomas (STS).

In September 2022, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted fast-track designation for the development of envafolimab (KN035) for patients with locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma (UPS) and myxofibrosarcoma (MFS) who had progressed on one or two prior lines of chemotherapy.

In September 2022, Avacta Group plc announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to the company's lead pre|CISION drug candidate, AVA6000, for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. AVA6000 is a modified form of the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin, utilizing the pre|CISION technology to predominantly activate within the tumor, aiming to enhance safety, tolerability, and efficacy while sparing healthy tissue exposure.

In May 2022, Immix Biopharma, Inc., reported positive interim study data demonstrating that after one cycle of treatment, the company's lead candidate IMX-110 resulted in 75% survival compared to 0% survival for Trabectedin (sold as YONDELIS ® by Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson Company, a U.S. FDA approved drug) in a connective tissue cancer Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) mice study. IMX-110 was evaluated against approved drugs for STS treatment, with Trabectedin administered according to Meco et al., 2003 (trabectedin monotherapy treatment arm), and IMX-110 at a dose of 2.0 mg/kg.

In April 2022, Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited announced a licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") granting Telix exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize radiolabelled forms of Lilly's olaratumab antibody for the diagnosis and treatment of human cancers. Telix's initial focus will be on a rare cancer type known as soft tissue sarcoma (STS).

Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Companies: Monopar Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Epizyme, Inc., Ipsen, GlaxoSmithKline, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Mundipharma Research Limited, HiFiBiO Therapeutics, QBiotics Group Limited, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Polaris Group, Philogen S.p.A., Agenus Inc, Apexigen America, Inc., Mirati Therapeutics Inc., and others

Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapies: Camsirubicin, Lurbinectedin, Liposomal Annamycin (L-Annamycin), AL3818, YH001, CFT8634, Olaratumab + Doxorubicin, Tazemetostat + Doxorubicin HCl, Niraparib, Seclidemstat, Tinostamustine (EDO-S101), HFB301001, Tigilanol Tiglate, Pembrolizumab, Neoadjuvant ADI-PEG 20 + Ifosfamide + Radiotherapy, L19TNF and DOXORUBICIN, doxorubicin with AGEN1884 and AGEN2034, APX005M, MGCD516, and others

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Males are slightly more affected in the case of Soft Tissue Sarcoma

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Soft Tissue Sarcoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market dynamics.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Overview

Soft tissue sarcoma is a relatively uncommon form of cancer that originates in the soft tissues of the body, including muscles, tendons, fat, blood vessels, and nerves. While it can affect individuals of all ages, it is more frequently diagnosed in adults. The precise causes of soft tissue sarcoma are not always clear, though certain risk factors have been identified, such as exposure to radiation, specific genetic conditions, and previous treatment with certain chemotherapy drugs.

The symptoms of soft tissue sarcoma can vary depending on the size and location of the tumor. Common indicators may include the presence of a noticeable lump or swelling in the affected area, pain or tenderness, restricted mobility, and sometimes a sensation of pressure or fullness. Since these symptoms can resemble those of various other conditions, it is crucial to seek medical attention if they persist or worsen.

The diagnosis of soft tissue sarcoma typically involves a combination of imaging techniques such as MRI, CT scans, and ultrasounds to identify the presence and location of the tumor. Following this, a biopsy is performed, in which a small tissue sample is extracted and examined under a microscope to ascertain whether the growth is malignant or benign.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Soft Tissue Sarcoma Incident Cases

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Gender-specific Incident Cases

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Type-specific Incident Cases

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Age-specific Incident Cases

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Stage-specific Incident Cases

Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma by Extremities

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Soft Tissue Sarcoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapies and Key Companies

Camsirubicin: Monopar Therapeutics

Lurbinectedin: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Liposomal Annamycin (L-Annamycin): Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

AL3818: Advenchen Laboratories, LLC

YH001: Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CFT8634: C4 Therapeutics, Inc.

Olaratumab + Doxorubicin: Eli Lilly and Company

Tazemetostat + Doxorubicin HCl: Epizyme, Inc./Ipsen

Niraparib: GlaxoSmithKline

Seclidemstat: Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Tinostamustine (EDO-S101): Mundipharma Research Limited

HFB301001: HiFiBiO Therapeutics

Tigilanol Tiglate: QBiotics Group Limited

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Neoadjuvant ADI-PEG 20 + Ifosfamide + Radiotherapy: Polaris Group

L19TNF and DOXORUBICIN: Philogen S.p.A.

doxorubicin with AGEN1884 and AGEN2034: Agenus Inc

APX005M: Apexigen America, Inc.

MGCD516: Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment Market

Treatment for soft tissue sarcoma is typically personalized, taking into account factors such as the tumor's type, location, stage, and the patient's overall health. The primary methods of treatment include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, which may be used alone or in combination, depending on the specific circumstances. Surgery is often the first-line treatment for localized soft tissue sarcoma, aiming to excise the tumor along with a margin of healthy tissue to reduce the risk of recurrence. In some cases, reconstructive procedures may be necessary to preserve function and appearance.

Radiation therapy involves using high-energy rays to target and eliminate cancer cells or shrink tumors, either before surgery to make the tumor more manageable or as a standalone treatment for tumors that cannot be operated on. It may also be employed post-surgery to lower the risk of local recurrence. Chemotherapy may be recommended for certain types of soft tissue sarcomas that are prone to metastasis. This treatment entails the use of drugs to kill or slow the growth of cancer cells and is typically administered in cycles to allow for recovery between sessions.

In recent years, targeted therapies and immunotherapy have emerged as promising avenues for treating soft tissue sarcomas, particularly in cases where traditional treatments have been ineffective. These innovative treatments are designed to specifically target molecules involved in tumor growth or stimulate the body's immune system to combat cancer cells. A multidisciplinary team comprising oncologists, surgeons, radiation oncologists, and other specialists collaborates to devise the most suitable treatment plan for each patient. Regular follow-ups and monitoring are essential to detect any signs of recurrence or potential treatment-related side effects. Although treating soft tissue sarcoma can be challenging, ongoing advancements in medical research and personalized treatment approaches offer hope for improved outcomes and enhanced quality of life for affected individuals.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Dynamics

The soft tissue sarcoma market operates within a complex framework influenced by various factors impacting the occurrence, diagnosis, treatment, and research of this uncommon cancer type. A significant catalyst driving this market is the rising global incidence of soft tissue sarcoma, leading to an expanding patient population seeking medical care. Increased awareness among healthcare professionals and patients has also contributed to early detection and diagnosis, resulting in heightened demand for treatment options.

Advancements in medical technology and diagnostic tools have significantly improved diagnostic accuracy and staging capabilities, facilitating the adoption of personalized treatment strategies. Targeted therapies and immunotherapies have emerged as promising avenues for treatment, prompting extensive research and development initiatives by pharmaceutical companies.

Regulatory modifications and reimbursement policies also exert influence on the soft tissue sarcoma market, impacting the accessibility of novel therapies and shaping the treatment landscape. Collaborations among academic institutions, research organizations, and pharmaceutical firms have furthered exploration into innovative therapies and clinical trials, driving advancements in the field.

Despite these positive trends, challenges persist, including the high costs of treatment, limited availability of effective therapies for specific subtypes, and the rarity of the disease, complicating clinical trials and data collection efforts. Nonetheless, ongoing endeavors within the soft tissue sarcoma market aim to address these challenges, offering potential for enhanced patient outcomes and an improved quality of life for individuals grappling with this formidable disease.

Scope of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Companies: Monopar Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Epizyme, Inc., Ipsen, GlaxoSmithKline, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Mundipharma Research Limited, HiFiBiO Therapeutics, QBiotics Group Limited, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Polaris Group, Philogen S.p.A., Agenus Inc, Apexigen America, Inc., Mirati Therapeutics Inc., and others

Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapies: Camsirubicin, Lurbinectedin, Liposomal Annamycin (L-Annamycin), AL3818, YH001, CFT8634, Olaratumab + Doxorubicin, Tazemetostat + Doxorubicin HCl, Niraparib, Seclidemstat, Tinostamustine (EDO-S101), HFB301001, Tigilanol Tiglate, Pembrolizumab, Neoadjuvant ADI-PEG 20 + Ifosfamide + Radiotherapy, L19TNF and DOXORUBICIN, doxorubicin with AGEN1884 and AGEN2034, APX005M, MGCD516, and others

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapeutic Assessment: Soft Tissue Sarcoma current marketed and Soft Tissue Sarcoma emerging therapies

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Dynamics: Soft Tissue Sarcoma market drivers and Soft Tissue Sarcoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Soft Tissue Sarcoma

3. SWOT analysis of Soft Tissue Sarcoma

4. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Soft Tissue Sarcoma

9. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Unmet Needs

11. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Emerging Therapies

12. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Drivers

16. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Barriers

17. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Appendix

18. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

