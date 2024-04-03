Psoriatic Arthritis Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

In 7MM, the Psoriatic arthritis Market Size was approximately USD 9 billion in 2021, asserts DelveInsight.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Psoriatic Arthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Psoriatic Arthritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Psoriatic Arthritis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Psoriatic Arthritis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Psoriatic Arthritis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Psoriatic Arthritis Market Report:

The Psoriatic Arthritis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

In 7MM, the Psoriatic arthritis Market Size was approximately USD 9 billion in 2021.

Key Psoriatic Arthritis Companies: ACELYRIN Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, UCB Pharma, Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie, Novartis, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, Affibody AB, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, PRA Health Sciences, and others

Key Psoriatic Arthritis Therapies: Izokibep, SUNPG18_07, Bimekizumab, VTX958, Deucravacitinib, ATI-450, Risankizumab, Upadacitinib, AIN457, Ustekinumab, Sonelokimab, and others

The Psoriatic Arthritis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Males are slightly more affected in the case of Psoriatic Arthritis

The Psoriatic Arthritis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Psoriatic Arthritis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Psoriatic Arthritis market dynamics.

Psoriatic Arthritis Overview

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a type of arthritis linked with psoriasis, a chronic skin and nail condition characterized by red, scaly rashes, and thick pitted fingernails. Symptoms of PsA, akin to rheumatoid arthritis (RA), include joint inflammation, though PsA usually affects fewer joints and lacks typical RA antibodies.

In 1956, Wright first described arthritis associated with psoriasis, with further clarification by Moll and Wright in 1973, outlining various clinical phenotypes such as axial PsA, symmetrical polyarthritis, asymmetrical oligoarthritis, distal interphalangeal (DIP) arthritis, and arthritis mutilans. They also introduced the concept of spondyloarthritis, a group of diseases with shared clinical and immunogenetic traits. Despite these advancements, understanding the immunopathogenesis of PsA remained limited, awaiting deeper insights into immune networks and inflammatory responses.

The complexity of PsA's etiology and pathogenesis involves genetic and environmental factors triggering immune-mediated inflammation affecting skin, joints, and potentially other organs. Approximately 33–50% of PsA patients have a first-degree relative with psoriasis or PsA. Genes implicated in PsA include those in the HLA region related to antigen presentation and immune recognition, as well as non-HLA genes involved in immune activation and inflammation pathways. While environmental factors are suspected, confirming their role has been challenging. Skin trauma may induce psoriatic skin lesion flares, known as the Koebner phenomenon, while joint trauma could trigger arthritis flares, termed the "internal" or "deep" Koebner phenomenon.

Clinical features of PsA overlap with other inflammatory arthritides like RA, reactive arthritis (ReA), and ankylosing spondylitis (AS), sometimes complicating precise diagnosis. Unlike PsA, RA typically presents with symmetrical involvement and spares the DIP joints. AS usually manifests at an earlier age than PsA, with symmetric sacroiliac involvement.

PsA severity can vary from mild to severe, making treatment crucial regardless of severity to prevent irreversible joint damage and associated disability. Treatment aims to slow disease progression, enhance quality of life, alleviate pain, and preserve range of motion, as there is no cure. A trial-and-error approach often begins with corticosteroids and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, followed by conventional or biological disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) if needed.

Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Psoriatic Arthritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Psoriatic Arthritis Prevalent Cases

Total Psoriatic Arthritis Diagnosed Cases

Psoriatic Arthritis Gender-specific Cases

Psoriatic Arthritis Age-specific Cases

Psoriatic Arthritis Severity-specific Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Psoriatic Arthritis epidemiology trends @ Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology Forecast

Psoriatic Arthritis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Psoriatic Arthritis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Psoriatic Arthritis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Psoriatic Arthritis Therapies and Key Companies

Izokibep: ACELYRIN Inc.

SUNPG18_07: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Bimekizumab: UCB Pharma

VTX958: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc

Deucravacitinib: Bristol-Myers Squibb

ATI-450: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Risankizumab: AbbVie

Upadacitinib: AbbVie

AIN457: Novartis

Ustekinumab: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Sonelokimab: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market

In recent years, significant progress has been made in the treatment landscape of psoriatic arthritis, offering patients a more tailored and comprehensive approach to managing this complex condition. Alongside the traditional use of NSAIDs and DMARDs, the introduction of biological therapies has revolutionized treatment options. These biologics are designed to target specific immune pathways and proteins, showing impressive effectiveness in controlling both joint inflammation and skin symptoms of psoriatic arthritis. By alleviating symptoms and potentially halting disease progression, these innovative medications offer the possibility of preventing long-term joint damage and disability.

However, effective treatment extends beyond medication alone. Multidisciplinary care involving rheumatologists, dermatologists, and physical therapists ensures a holistic approach to management. Physical therapy and personalized exercise plans are tailored to each patient's capabilities, aiming to maintain joint flexibility, muscle strength, and overall function. Additionally, recognizing the connection between the gut and skin and the influence of diet on inflammatory conditions has prompted research into dietary habits and their impact on psoriatic arthritis. This has raised awareness of the potential benefits of anti-inflammatory diets rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids.

Moreover, the rise of digital health tools and wearable devices has empowered patients to actively participate in managing their condition. These tools enable patients to monitor their symptoms, engage in telemedicine consultations, and communicate more effectively with healthcare providers. By facilitating early intervention and allowing for prompt adjustments to treatment plans, these technological advances promote a proactive and patient-centered approach to managing psoriatic arthritis.

Psoriatic Arthritis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the psoriatic arthritis market are shaped by a complex array of factors influencing its diagnosis, treatment, and overall management. As awareness of PsA grows and its potential impact on patients becomes more evident, there is a heightened focus on research and development of innovative therapies within the market. Improved diagnostic techniques, including advancements in imaging and biomarker-based approaches, have facilitated early detection and monitoring of the condition. The treatment landscape continues to evolve, offering a variety of options such as disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), biologics, and targeted therapies, each tailored to different patient profiles.

Competition within the psoriatic arthritis market drives efforts to enhance patient outcomes, minimize joint damage, and alleviate symptoms. Moreover, there is a shift towards patient-centric initiatives and personalized medicine, shaping a more holistic approach to care. As understanding of PsA deepens and therapeutic options expand, the market dynamics continue to evolve, promising improved quality of life and better disease management for patients.

However, several challenges impede the growth of the psoriatic arthritis market. Limited public awareness and insufficient screening programs often lead to delayed diagnoses, hindering timely intervention. The high cost of innovative therapies, including biologics and targeted treatments, presents a significant barrier to accessibility for many patients. Regulatory obstacles and the need for extensive clinical trials further prolong the time and resources required for new treatments to enter the market.

Additionally, the variability in patient responses to existing therapies underscores the need for personalized approaches, driving the development of biomarkers and precision medicine strategies. Overcoming these barriers necessitates collaborative efforts from healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, regulatory bodies, and patient advocacy groups to ensure equitable access, accelerate research, and optimize treatment outcomes for individuals affected by PsA.

Scope of the Psoriatic Arthritis Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Psoriatic Arthritis Companies: ACELYRIN Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, UCB Pharma, Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie, Novartis, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, Affibody AB, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, PRA Health Sciences, and others

Key Psoriatic Arthritis Therapies: Izokibep, SUNPG18_07, Bimekizumab, VTX958, Deucravacitinib, ATI-450, Risankizumab, Upadacitinib, AIN457, Ustekinumab, Sonelokimab, and others

Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutic Assessment: Psoriatic Arthritis current marketed and Psoriatic Arthritis emerging therapies

Psoriatic Arthritis Market Dynamics: Psoriatic Arthritis market drivers and Psoriatic Arthritis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Psoriatic Arthritis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Psoriatic Arthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Psoriatic Arthritis

3. SWOT analysis of Psoriatic Arthritis

4. Psoriatic Arthritis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Psoriatic Arthritis Disease Background and Overview

7. Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Psoriatic Arthritis

9. Psoriatic Arthritis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Psoriatic Arthritis Unmet Needs

11. Psoriatic Arthritis Emerging Therapies

12. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Psoriatic Arthritis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Drivers

16. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Barriers

17. Psoriatic Arthritis Appendix

18. Psoriatic Arthritis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline

"Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Psoriatic Arthritis market. A detailed picture of the Psoriatic Arthritis pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Psoriatic Arthritis treatment guidelines.

Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology Forecast to 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Psoriatic Arthritis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Media Contact:

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Kritika Rehani

Email: info@delveinsight.com

Contact No.: +14699457679

City: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432, Las Vegas

State: Nevada (89107)

Country: United States

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting