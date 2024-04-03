Psoriasis Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the psoriasis market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 500 million in 2022.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Psoriasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Psoriasis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Psoriasis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Psoriasis Market Report:

The Psoriasis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the psoriasis market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 500 million in 2022.

According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the US accounted for around 8.4 million diagnosed prevalent cases of psoriasis in 2022. Among the prevalent cases, nearly 99% of cases were found in adults, while only 1% of the cases were contributed by the pediatric population.

In January 2023, SFA Therapeutics announced that the US FDA cleared to proceed with an extension to the ongoing Phase Ib clinical trial of SFA-002 for psoriasis. The trial is expected to complete by September 2023.

In June 2022, Soligenix received FDA IND Clearance for phase II trial in the treatment of psoriasis. The trial is expected to complete by the end of 2023

Key Psoriasis Companies: Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SFA Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, Amgen, AbbVie, Alumis Inc, DICE Therapeutics, Inc., UCB Pharma, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., AnaptysBio, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Novartis, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, KoBioLabs, Abcentra, Aclaris Therapeutics, and others

Key Psoriasis Therapies: TLL018 tablets, Rimegepant, SFA002, BMS-986165, BMS-986322, VTX958, Apremilast, Risankizumab, ESK-001, DC-806, Bimekizumab, JNJ-77242113, Topical roflumilast, Imsidolimab, Tildrakizumab, Secukinumab, PF-07038124, Spesolimab, KBL697, Orticumab, ATI-450, and others

The Psoriasis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Psoriasis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Psoriasis market dynamics.

Psoriasis Overview

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disorder impacting the skin, leading to inflammation, redness, and the formation of scaly patches. This prevalent condition affects millions of individuals globally. The hallmark of psoriasis lies in an overactive immune response, prompting an accelerated skin cell growth cycle, resulting in the rapid accumulation of thick, silvery scales on the skin's surface. While symptoms can vary among individuals, common indicators include red patches of skin covered with thick, white, or silvery scales, accompanied by itching, burning sensations, dry, cracked skin prone to bleeding, and swollen, stiff joints. While psoriasis can manifest anywhere on the body, it typically appears on areas like the elbows, knees, scalp, lower back, and nails.

The precise cause of psoriasis remains incompletely understood, though it is believed to stem from a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental triggers. Diagnosis typically involves assessment by a dermatologist who examines the affected skin and considers the patient's medical history. Although there is no specific diagnostic test for psoriasis, a skin biopsy may sometimes be conducted to rule out other skin conditions. The severity of psoriasis is often evaluated using various classification systems that take into account the extent of skin involvement and its impact on the patient's quality of life.

Psoriasis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Psoriasis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Psoriasis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis by Location

Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis by Severity

Psoriasis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Psoriasis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Psoriasis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Psoriasis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Psoriasis Therapies

TLL018 tablets

Rimegepant

SFA002

BMS-986165

BMS-986322

VTX958

Apremilast

Risankizumab

ESK-001

DC-806

Bimekizumab

JNJ-77242113

Topical roflumilast

Imsidolimab

Tildrakizumab

Secukinumab

PF-07038124

Spesolimab

KBL697

Orticumab

ATI-450

Key Companies

Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SFA Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc

Amgen

AbbVie

Alumis Inc

DICE Therapeutics, Inc.

UCB Pharma

Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Novartis

Pfizer

Boehringer Ingelheim

KoBioLabs

Abcentra

Aclaris Therapeutics

Psoriasis Treatment Market

A variety of medications are available for treating the symptoms of psoriasis. Typically, topical therapies are used for mild-to-moderate psoriasis, aiming to modify gene transcription, reduce cell proliferation, and encourage keratinocyte differentiation. These therapies often include glucocorticoids, vitamin D analogs, and phototherapy.

Switching psoriasis treatments is a common and accepted practice to improve disease management and patient outcomes in cases of therapy failure. However, this process presents certain challenges. For instance, the criteria for decision-making regarding therapy switching are not clearly defined, and there is limited data on how to transition from one treatment to another in routine clinical practice. Additionally, a portion of individuals may experience worsening symptoms of psoriasis after switching medications.

Another concern is ensuring the patient's tolerance to the new therapy. Some psoriasis treatments may lead to side effects or require careful monitoring. If adverse effects develop or the previous treatment becomes intolerable, switching to an alternative therapy may be necessary. Moreover, switching therapies can lead to the formation of antibodies against the medication, potentially reducing its effectiveness and rendering it ineffective in the future.

Scope of the Psoriasis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Psoriasis Companies: Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SFA Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, Amgen, AbbVie, Alumis Inc, DICE Therapeutics, Inc., UCB Pharma, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., AnaptysBio, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Novartis, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, KoBioLabs, Abcentra, Aclaris Therapeutics, and others

Key Psoriasis Therapies: TLL018 tablets, Rimegepant, SFA002, BMS-986165, BMS-986322, VTX958, Apremilast, Risankizumab, ESK-001, DC-806, Bimekizumab, JNJ-77242113, Topical roflumilast, Imsidolimab, Tildrakizumab, Secukinumab, PF-07038124, Spesolimab, KBL697, Orticumab, ATI-450, and others

Psoriasis Therapeutic Assessment: Psoriasis current marketed and Psoriasis emerging therapies

Psoriasis Market Dynamics: Psoriasis market drivers and Psoriasis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Psoriasis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Psoriasis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Psoriasis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Psoriasis

3. SWOT analysis of Psoriasis

4. Psoriasis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Psoriasis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Psoriasis Disease Background and Overview

7. Psoriasis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Psoriasis

9. Psoriasis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Psoriasis Unmet Needs

11. Psoriasis Emerging Therapies

12. Psoriasis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Psoriasis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Psoriasis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Psoriasis Market Drivers

16. Psoriasis Market Barriers

17. Psoriasis Appendix

18. Psoriasis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

