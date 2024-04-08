Intuitive IT Asset Management Platform, Setyl, Renews Partnership With Comparesoft for 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Setyl, the complete platform for IT equipment and licence management, is transforming the approach to asset management and oversight. The platform, tailored to streamline the management of IT assets, software, and contracts, not only enhances operational efficiency but also offers comprehensive visibility. With Setyl, users can effortlessly oversee their IT inventory, track software licences, and manage contracts through an intuitive interface, facilitating easy identification and access to detailed information about each asset, licence, and assigned user. Additionally, Setyl enables organisations to efficiently plan and manage their IT budgets and compliance, ensuring that all assets are optimally utilised and that expenditures are aligned with organisational expectations.
Setyl's dedication to innovation is evident in its mission to redefine the management of IT assets, software, and contracts. Their sophisticated, yet accessible platform caters to a diverse range of industries, including finance, technology, and healthcare, to name a few. Setyl distinguishes itself with its all-encompassing solution aimed at streamlining IT and equipment management processes. This strategy greatly enhances operational effectiveness, identifies and eliminates wasted IT costs, and supports compliance with organisational policies and external audits.
Comparesoft, distinguished by its innovative integration of artificial intelligence and expert human insight, provides a refined approach for companies to discover the ideal software solutions tailored to their specific requirements. The ad-free platform is meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of each business. Prestigious clients, including names like BAE Systems, the London School of Economics, Bosch, and ABB, are part of the 19,000 organisations that have experienced the advantages of Comparesoft's offerings.
Reflecting on the continued partnership, Milorad Doljanin, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Setyl, stated, "Our alliance with Comparesoft has consistently delivered beneficial outcomes. The dynamic collaboration between our organisations plays a crucial role in engaging with prospective users, especially those embarking on their software selection process. This partnership renewal underscores our steadfast dedication to continuous growth and development."
Prasanna Kulkarni, the Founder and Product Architect of Comparesoft, commented, "Collaborating with Setyl has been an extraordinary journey. The advanced functionalities and user-centric design of Setyl make it an exceptional option for clients seeking comprehensive asset and IT management solutions through our platform. We are thrilled to continue and expand our partnership with Setyl.”
Comparesoft is backed by Blackfinch Ventures and the Mercia Fund.
