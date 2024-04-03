Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

The Primary Scerosing Cholangitis market size was observed to be USD 900 million in 2021, as per DelveInsight.

Some of the key facts of the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Report:

The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

As per DelveInsight analysis, the primary sclerosing cholangitis market size was found to be USD 113 million in 2022 in the 7MM and it is expected to grow positively at a significant 17.2% CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

As per the assessment of DelveInsight, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of PSC in the 7MM were around 53K in 2022, out of which the US accounted for about 30K cases. These cases are anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032).

The total Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market size will include the market size of the potential upcoming therapies and current treatment regimens in the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market.

The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis associated in the 7MM countries + Nordic countries was approximately 59,000 in 2021.

Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Companies: Gilead Sciences, Phenex Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Therapeutics, Dr. Falk Pharma, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Pliant Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, Chemomab Therapeutics, and others

Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Therapies: Cilofexor, HTD 1801, and others

The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market dynamics.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Overview

Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is a chronic ailment that progressively harms the bile ducts. In individuals afflicted with PSC, inflammation and scarring obstruct the bile ducts, leading to the accumulation of bile in the liver. This buildup over time damages liver cells and may result in cirrhosis. Initial symptoms of PSC commonly include fatigue, discomfort in the abdomen, itching (pruritus), and jaundice due to blockage of the bile ducts. Other symptoms may include general discomfort, abdominal pain, nausea, dark urine, pale stools, unintentional weight loss, and enlargement of the liver or spleen. The diagnosis of PSC involves examining the patient's medical history, clinical symptoms, and liver function using tests such as alkaline phosphatase (ALP), gamma-glutamyl transferase (γGT), alanine aminotransferase (ALT), bilirubin, and albumin, while also excluding other potential conditions. Imaging techniques of the hepatobiliary system, including ultrasonography, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP), and ultrasound, are also utilized. In some instances, a liver biopsy may be required.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

Prevalent Cases of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Therapies

Cilofexor

HTD 1801

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Key Companies

Gilead Sciences

Phenex Pharmaceuticals

HighTide Therapeutics

Dr. Falk Pharma

Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Pliant Therapeutics

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

CymaBay Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment Market

The care of patients with PSC relies on a collaborative approach involving a specialized team with diverse expertise. Given the lack of definitive evidence, clinical decisions are often based on expert opinions and local knowledge. Regular monitoring at specialized centers and involvement in support groups can greatly benefit patients due to the unpredictable nature of PSC. Despite numerous trials exploring pharmacotherapy over many years, finding a safe and effective medical treatment has been challenging. In cases of severe complications, liver transplantation may be considered for certain PSC patients, typically resulting in positive outcomes. Treatment strategies focus on managing individual symptoms and slowing disease progression.

Various antibiotics, including vancomycin, metronidazole, and tetracycline, have been studied to investigate their potential impact on systemic and mucosal inflammation. However, there is insufficient evidence to support the use of vancomycin or any other antibiotics as a treatment for PSC liver disease without cholangitis. Different antimicrobial agents, such as rifaximin, tetracycline, minocycline, metronidazole, and OVT, have been explored for PSC management, but their effectiveness remains inconclusive. Off-label options for relieving cholestatic pruritus include rifampicin, which targets the pregnane X receptor, opioid antagonists like naltrexone and naloxone, and the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) sertraline.

Scope of the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Companies: Gilead Sciences, Phenex Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Therapeutics, Dr. Falk Pharma, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Pliant Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, Chemomab Therapeutics, and others

Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Therapies: Cilofexor, HTD 1801, and others

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Therapeutic Assessment: Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis current marketed and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis emerging therapies

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Dynamics: Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market drivers and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Access and Reimbursement

