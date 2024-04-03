Draft Rulemaking Ch. 702 Rules for Low Income Spay Neuter Program Public Hearing
MAINE, April 10 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: April 10, 2024
Start Time: 9:00 AM
Location: Microsoft Teams - Online Meeting
Meeting description/purpose:
BRIEF SUMMARY: Changes are due to 2023 enacted Section 3910-C(7) which adds "as determined by rule by the department" to statutory language regarding administrator qualifications for the Companion Animal Sterilization Fund, as well as addressing multiple statutory changes enacted in 2023 to the Companion Animal Sterilization Act statute, increasing program efficiency, and reducing administration costs.
Comments may be submitted until April 20, 2024.
Related documents (if any):
Proposed Chapter 702 Rules (PDF)
For further information, contact:
Name:
Phone: (207) 287-5531