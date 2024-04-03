Draft Rulemaking Ch. 702 Rules for Low Income Spay Neuter Program Public Hearing

MAINE, April 10 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: April 10, 2024

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Microsoft Teams - Online Meeting

Meeting description/purpose:

BRIEF SUMMARY: Changes are due to 2023 enacted Section 3910-C(7) which adds "as determined by rule by the department" to statutory language regarding administrator qualifications for the Companion Animal Sterilization Fund, as well as addressing multiple statutory changes enacted in 2023 to the Companion Animal Sterilization Act statute, increasing program efficiency, and reducing administration costs.

Join on Microsoft Teams

Comments may be submitted until April 20, 2024.

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

Rulemaking Fact Sheet (PDF)

Proposed Chapter 702 Rules (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name:

Phone: (207) 287-5531