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Late-Successional and Old-Growth Forest Conservation Strategies Work Group Meeting

MAINE, April 17 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

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Date: April 17, 2026

Start Time: 10:00 AM

Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 106, Augusta, Maine Or ZOOM

Meeting description/purpose:

The public may attend work group meetings in person or online. To participate online, advanced registration is required. To request accommodation for special needs, please contact us in advance - typically at least five business days before the meeting by phone, email, or TTY/TDD. There will be a public comment period of 5 to 10 minutes near the end of each meeting.

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Meeting Information Packet (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Andrew Whitman

Phone: 207-557-0781

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Late-Successional and Old-Growth Forest Conservation Strategies Work Group Meeting

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