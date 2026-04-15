Late-Successional and Old-Growth Forest Conservation Strategies Work Group Meeting

MAINE, April 17 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: April 17, 2026

Start Time: 10:00 AM

Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 106, Augusta, Maine Or ZOOM

Meeting description/purpose:

The public may attend work group meetings in person or online. To participate online, advanced registration is required. To request accommodation for special needs, please contact us in advance - typically at least five business days before the meeting by phone, email, or TTY/TDD. There will be a public comment period of 5 to 10 minutes near the end of each meeting.

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

Meeting Information Packet (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Andrew Whitman

Phone: 207-557-0781