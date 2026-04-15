Public Notice RE: Hearing for Off-Track Betting Facility and Maine Harness Racing Commission Public Meeting

MAINE, April 21 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

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Date: April 21, 2026

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 101, Augusta, Maine OR Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

Public Hearing Notice RE: 2026 Application for an Off-Track Betting Facility in Waterville, Maine

On April 21, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 101 in the Deering Building of the Maine State Harness Racing Commission Office located at 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, Maine, the Maine State Harness Racing Commission will hold a hearing pursuant to 8 M.R.S. 275-D and 275-N and Commission Rule, Chapter 15. The purpose of the hearing is for the Maine State Harness Racing Commission to consider a new application for an Off-Track Betting Facility request from Pioneer Gaming LLC, to be located at 24 Silver Street, Waterville, Maine.

All parties may be represented by counsel and will be allowed to present evidence, call and examine witnesses, and present arguments to the Commission.

Persons desiring to intervene may apply by filing a request to intervene with the Commission in accordance with 5 M.R.S. 9054. Applications for intervention will be accepted until the commencement of the hearing.

Any questions or inquiries should be directed to Shane Bacon, Executive Director, Maine State Harness Racing Commission, 28 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0028, or call (207) 287-3221.

Related documents (if any):

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Notice of Hearing (Word)

Agenda (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Shane Bacon

Phone: