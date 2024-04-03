Vitiligo Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight, there has been an increase in the diagnosis and reporting of vitiligo cases in recent years, due to improved awareness of vitiligo.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Vitiligo Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Vitiligo, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Vitiligo market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Vitiligo market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Vitiligo Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Vitiligo Market Report:

The Vitiligo market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Key Vitiligo Companies: Incyte Corporation, Amgen, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Pfizer, Dermavant Sciences, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, TWi Biotechnology, AXIM Biotechnologies, Arrien Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Vitiligo Therapies: Afamelanotide, Crisaborole 2% Topical Ointment, Ruxolitinib 1.5% cream, Ritlecitinib, AMG 714, and others

The Vitiligo market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Vitiligo pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Vitiligo market dynamics.

Vitiligo Overview

Vitiligo is a common skin disorder marked by distinct white patches caused by the depletion of melanocytes in the skin's outer layer. It is frequently associated with autoimmune disorders, with thyroid problems being the most prevalent. Although the exact cause of vitiligo remains uncertain, genetic factors, autoimmune responses, neurological influences, toxic byproducts, and deficiencies in melanocyte growth factors may contribute. This condition can emerge at any age, with the highest occurrence typically observed in individuals aged between their twenties and thirties. The onset age can differ between males and females. Vitiligo affects individuals of all racial backgrounds, with a global prevalence estimated between 0.1% and 2%. Diagnosis primarily relies on clinical observations, but a biopsy, especially when conducted under a wood light examination, can assist in distinguishing vitiligo from other conditions causing skin depigmentation.

Vitiligo Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Vitiligo Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Vitiligo market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Vitiligo

Prevalent Cases of Vitiligo by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Vitiligo

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Vitiligo

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Vitiligo epidemiology trends @ Vitiligo Epidemiology Forecast

Vitiligo Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Vitiligo market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Vitiligo market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Vitiligo Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Vitiligo Therapies and Key Companies

Afamelanotide: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited

Crisaborole 2% Topical Ointment: Pfizer

Ruxolitinib 1.5% cream: Incyte Corporation

Ritlecitinib: Pfizer

AMG 714: Amgen

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Vitiligo market share @ Vitiligo Treatment Landscape

Vitiligo Treatment Market

Although no definitive cure exists, most treatments for vitiligo are prescribed off-label. The primary objective of medical interventions is to achieve uniform skin tone, either by restoring color (repigmentation) or eliminating remaining pigmentation (depigmentation). This condition is more prevalent in individuals with autoimmune disorders and may have a hereditary component. Typically, it manifests before the age of 40. Managing vitiligo involves various options, such as oral and topical prescription medications, light therapy, surgical procedures, and certain lifestyle adjustments. Monobenzone, previously the sole FDA-approved vitiligo treatment, is no longer available in the market. In July 2022, the US FDA granted significant approval for topical OPZELURA (ruxolitinib) 1.5%, developed for treating non-segmental vitiligo in patients aged 12 and above. This cream is an oil-in-water, solubilized emulsion with a white to off-white appearance, with a maximum weekly dosage of 60 grams. Approval from the European Union is anticipated soon.

Primary treatments for vitiligo typically involve the initial use of topical or oral prescription medications, either alone or in combination. If these methods prove ineffective, healthcare providers may suggest various alternative approaches, including re-pigmentation surgery, depigmentation treatments, or micropigmentation procedures. Steroid creams or ointments can be applied to affected skin areas to alter the behavior of immune cells and combat inflammation, potentially averting excessive tissue damage.

Vitiligo Market Dynamics

The vitiligo market landscape has undergone significant changes over time, influenced by various factors. Firstly, heightened awareness surrounding vitiligo, propelled by advocacy groups and public figures openly discussing their experiences with the condition, has expanded the patient base. Consequently, there is a growing demand for treatment options, including cosmetic concealment products, topical corticosteroids, and surgical interventions.

Secondly, ongoing research and development initiatives in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors have driven innovation. Novel therapies such as targeted biologics and melanocyte transplantation techniques have emerged as promising treatments, injecting dynamism into the market. Additionally, the impact of social media and the push for inclusive beauty standards have spurred a demand for products catering to individuals with vitiligo. Recognizing this need, the cosmetics industry has begun diversifying its product offerings, further shaping market dynamics.

However, several challenges hinder the growth of the vitiligo market. A major obstacle is the limited availability of FDA-approved treatments specifically formulated for vitiligo. Many existing therapies are repurposed from other conditions and may not be universally effective for all patients. Healthcare disparities can also obstruct access to quality care for vitiligo patients, particularly those lacking adequate insurance coverage or residing in regions with limited healthcare infrastructure, thus restraining market growth potential.

Furthermore, the development of new vitiligo treatments can be financially burdensome, and pharmaceutical companies may hesitate to invest in research and development for what is perceived as a rare condition compared to other dermatological disorders. Moreover, the regulatory approval process for new vitiligo treatments is often protracted and rigorous, delaying their introduction to the market and serving as a barrier to innovation.

Scope of the Vitiligo Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Vitiligo Companies: Incyte Corporation, Amgen, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Pfizer, Dermavant Sciences, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, TWi Biotechnology, AXIM Biotechnologies, Arrien Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Vitiligo Therapies: Afamelanotide, Crisaborole 2% Topical Ointment, Ruxolitinib 1.5% cream, Ritlecitinib, AMG 714, and others

Vitiligo Therapeutic Assessment: Vitiligo current marketed and Vitiligo emerging therapies

Vitiligo Market Dynamics: Vitiligo market drivers and Vitiligo market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Vitiligo Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Vitiligo Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Vitiligo Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Vitiligo

3. SWOT analysis of Vitiligo

4. Vitiligo Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Vitiligo Market Overview at a Glance

6. Vitiligo Disease Background and Overview

7. Vitiligo Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Vitiligo

9. Vitiligo Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Vitiligo Unmet Needs

11. Vitiligo Emerging Therapies

12. Vitiligo Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Vitiligo Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Vitiligo Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Vitiligo Market Drivers

16. Vitiligo Market Barriers

17. Vitiligo Appendix

18. Vitiligo Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Vitiligo Pipeline

"Vitiligo Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Vitiligo market. A detailed picture of the Vitiligo pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Vitiligo treatment guidelines.

Vitiligo Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Vitiligo Epidemiology Forecast to 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Vitiligo epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Kritika Rehani

Email: info@delveinsight.com

Contact No.: +14699457679

City: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432, Las Vegas

State: Nevada (89107)

Country: United States

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting