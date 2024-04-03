Elevating Supply Chain Optimization with Enhanced Features in Log-hub 4.1 update release

Explore expanded integration possibilities, warehouse segmentation, enhanced visualization, and improved scenario comparison dashboards with Log-hub 4.1 update.

SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Log-hub, a leading innovator in supply chain optimization, proudly announces the release of Log-hub 4.1, marking a significant advancement in its mission to empower businesses with transformative tools for operational excellence. This latest release introduces a comprehensive array of new features, including expanded capabilities of freight management, warehouse segmentation in the Network Design Plus App, advanced supply chain visibility, and boosted scenario comparison dashboards. These enhancements are carefully crafted to elevate capabilities across diverse sectors and address the evolving needs of the industry.

One of the key highlights of Log-hub 4.1 are the expanded integration capabilities of the Freight Matrix App, exemplifying Log-hub's dedication to innovation and adaptability. Originally introduced as an Excel-based Supply Chain App, freight management can now be experienced directly within the cloud-based Log-hub Platform, enabling seamless collaboration, customization, and transparency. Furthermore, with the availability of API and Knime nodes, advanced functionalities for improved freight cost calculation, simulation, transportation cost evaluation, and tender management are at users' disposal. Integration with Knime allows businesses to embark on more sophisticated projects, seamlessly incorporating freight management processes into their workflows. This integration facilitates data-driven decisions with heightened accuracy and efficiency.

The introduction of warehouse segmentation in the Network Design Plus App allows users to narrow down warehouse options for customers based on defined segments, optimizing warehouse-customer relations. This empowers businesses to define specific criteria for servicing customers from particular warehouses and enables multiple warehouse assignments to customers. By segmenting customers based on their warehousing requirements, businesses can precisely determine which warehouses meet their needs, streamlining supply chain operations and enhancing customer satisfaction. This level of flexibility optimizes product allocation, number, and location of facilities, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency.

In Log-hub 4.1, supply chain visualization capabilities are further enhanced within the Flow Visualization App. Users can visualize their Multilevel Network Design with enhanced Sankey Diagrams, allowing for schematic modelling and interactive exploration. This provides users with a comprehensive understanding of their network structure. Furthermore, users can visualize not only their As-Is network but also the To-Be situation, ensuring readiness for future changes and developments. This comprehensive visualization approach combined with Log-hub 3D maps allows users to easily transform raw Excel data into visually stunning supply chain maps ultimately empowering them to make informed decisions and optimize their supply chain operations effectively.

Although the scenario comparison feature was introduced in October 2023, Log-hub is constantly expanding its capabilities and availability to even more apps in its portfolio of 30+ Supply Chain Apps. With Log-hub 4.1 update release, users can experience improved scenario comparison dashboards for Milkrun, Milkrun Plus, Transport, and Transport Plus Optimization Apps. This feature allows clients to compare different supply chain scenarios and their respective data side by side, enabling them to make informed decisions that best suit their specific needs, optimize their operations, and drive sustainable growth.

"Log-hub 4.1 represents a significant milestone in our journey to redefine supply chain optimization," said Jan Sigmund, CEO at Log-hub. "With enhanced features in our Network Design Plus App, expanded integration capabilities for freight management, advanced visualization tools, and scenario comparison dashboards, we remain committed to empowering our clients with the tools they need to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape."

