Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, Approvals by DelveInsight

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, asserts DelveInsight.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Report:

The Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

The Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market size was valued approximately USD 130 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In 2020, the estimated overall incident population of Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia (WM) in the 7MM was above 3,000.

Spain had the fewest Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia incident cases (around 150 instances) among the 7MM in 2020

With more than 1,000 occurrences in 2020, MYD88 has the highest incidence of any gene mutation in the US

Key Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Companies: Janssen, AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, AstraZeneca, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, TG Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, X4 Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Therapies: Lisaftoclax, ABT199, TT-01488, and others

The Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market dynamics.

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Overview

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) is a type of lymphoproliferative disorder characterized by the abnormal proliferation of lymphoplasmacytic elements in the bone marrow, accompanied by the presence of monoclonal immunoglobulin M (IgM) gammopathy. According to the classification by the World Health Organization (WHO), WM is classified as lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma (LPL) screening IgM proteins, falling under the category of Non-Hodgkin B Lymphomas (NHL) with an indolent course. This condition is rare, constituting approximately 2% of all cases of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, and it displays distinct clinical and laboratory features associated with the monoclonal IgM.

The malignant cells in lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma are thought to originate from B-cells at a late stage of differentiation. These cells arise from a B-cell arrest following somatic hypermutation in the germinal center but before terminal differentiation into plasma cells. Pathological manifestations in lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma result from bone marrow infiltration by small lymphocytes and IgM monoclonal gammopathy. Visual and neurological symptoms are attributed to hyperviscosity and sluggish blood flow. Bleeding observed in Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia is caused by IgM binding to clotting factors. Cryoglobulinemia in Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia patients leads to Raynaud phenomena and cold urticaria.

Diagnosing lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma/Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia is often challenging due to the absence of specific morphological, immunophenotypic, or chromosomal alterations. Consequently, differentiation of this disease entity from other small B-cell lymphomas relies on exclusion criteria. Typically, the diagnosis of lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma should be considered in elderly individuals presenting with unexplained weakness, bleeding, neurological deficits, neuropathies, and visual impairments.

Treatment for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia depends on the extent of end-organ involvement and symptoms. Asymptomatic patients undergo close monitoring every 1 to 2 months, including serial IgM measurements and assessment of serum viscosity. Symptomatic patients receive treatment with chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and/or autologous bone marrow stem cell transplant. Chemotherapeutic agents effective in managing Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia include dexamethasone, fludarabine, bortezomib, and cyclophosphamide. Bone marrow transplant is typically reserved for younger patients with more extensive bone marrow involvement. Treatment guidelines recommend rituximab and bendamustine as first-line therapy for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. Recent therapeutic advancements have significantly impacted the management of WM. Additionally, the identification of two mutations, myeloid differentiation primary response 88 (MYD88) and C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), in WM patients has enhanced disease characterization, leading to a deeper understanding of its biology.

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia

Prevalent Cases of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia epidemiology trends @ Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Epidemiology Forecast

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Therapies

Lisaftoclax

ABT199

TT-01488

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Key Companies

Janssen

AbbVie

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

BeiGene

AstraZeneca

Millennium Pharmaceuticals

Cellectar Biosciences

TG Therapeutics

Gilead Sciences

X4 Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market share @ Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Treatment Landscape

Scope of the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Companies: Janssen, AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, AstraZeneca, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, TG Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, X4 Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Therapies: Lisaftoclax, ABT199, TT-01488, and others

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Therapeutic Assessment: Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia current marketed and Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia emerging therapies

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Dynamics: Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market drivers and Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia

3. SWOT analysis of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia

4. Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Disease Background and Overview

7. Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia

9. Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Unmet Needs

11. Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Emerging Therapies

12. Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Drivers

16. Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Barriers

17. Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Appendix

18. Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Pipeline

"Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market. A detailed picture of the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia treatment guidelines.

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Media Contact:

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Kritika Rehani

Email: info@delveinsight.com

Contact No.: +14699457679

City: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432, Las Vegas

State: Nevada (89107)

Country: United States

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting