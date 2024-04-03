Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 35 million in 2023, according to DelveInsight

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market

DelveInsight's "Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as Complement 3 Glomerulopathy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Report

• The total Complement 3 Glomerulopathy diagnosed prevalent population in the 7MM was found to be ~5,700 in 2023.

• In Japan, adults are more prevalent in Complement 3 Glomerulopathy compared to pediatrics.

• The leading Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Companies working in the market include ChemoCentryx, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Promising Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include iptacopan, Pegcetacoplan, ARO-C3, and others.

• March 2024: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for Pegcetacoplan. This is a Phase 2, multicenter, open-label, randomized, controlled study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pegcetacoplan in patients who have post-transplant recurrence of C3G or IC-MPGN.

• January 2024: Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for iptacopan. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of iptacopan compared to placebo and standard of care in patients with native C3G. CLNP023B12301 is a Phase 3 pivotal trial for registration of iptacopan in C3G. The study aims to determine the reduction in UPCR and improvement in eGFR in participants treated with iptacopan compared to placebo, as well as the proportion of participants who achieve a composite renal endpoint consisting of eGFR and UPCR elements.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Overview

The term Complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G) was adopted by expert consensus in 2013 to define a groupof rare kidneys diseases driven by dysregulation of the complement cascade. It is a type of glomerulardisease, characterized by predominant C3 complement component (C3) deposits in the glomeruli in theabsence of a significant amount of immunoglobulin and without deposition of C1q and C4. The term C3G includes dense deposit disease (DDD) and C3 glomerulonephritis (C3GN), which are the two patterns of damage and inflammation in the glomeruli. In other words, the damage and inflammation in the kidney tissue in DDD appear different from that in C3GN when observed under a microscope. People with DDD generally present at a younger age (childhood or adolescence) compared to people with C3GN (adulthood).

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Diagnosed Prevalent Population Cases

• Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population Cases

• Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population Cases

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Emerging Drugs

• Iptacopan (LNP023): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

• Pegcetacoplan (APL-2): Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Therapeutics Market Landscape

The current Complement 3 Glomerulopathy therapeutic landscape in the United States is driven by current treatment practices, which mainly comprises of off-label treatments. The expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period is expected to drive the upcoming market. The upcoming therapies target to slow down the disease progression, which is the current unmet need.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Outlook

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy, abbreviated as C3 glomerulopathy, refers to a condition characterized by the involvement of a blood protein known as "C3" in the immune system and disease development, alongside damage to the kidney's glomeruli, denoted by the "G." This condition encompasses two distinct patterns of damage and inflammation in the glomeruli: dense deposit disease (DDD) and C3 glomerulonephritis (C3GN). When observed under a microscope, the appearance of kidney tissue affected by DDD differs from that affected by C3GN, illustrating the diverse manifestations of this disorder.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Size

According to the estimates, the highest market size of C3G was found in the United States and the least was in Spain across the 7MM. Besides, the upcoming therapies of C3G are expected to combat the current unmet needs faced by the patients with C3G and add to the overall growth of the C3G market size.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Treatment Market

The optimal Complement 3 Glomerulopathy treatment remains uncertain, lacking a specific therapy that consistently proves effective. Current guidelines primarily draw from case series and observational studies, supplemented by expert opinions. Consequently, treatment strategies are not standardized and often centralized in specialized centers. Generally, all patients diagnosed with C3G should undergo Reno protective measures, including lifestyle adjustments and the use of medications like angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors or angiotensin-receptor blockers to manage hypertension and proteinuria. Additionally, lipid-lowering drugs are recommended. However, it's essential to understand that these medications alone do not ensure protection against progressing to end-stage renal disease but may enhance the efficacy of immunosuppressive therapy.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Dynamics

The Complement 3 Glomerulopathy market dynamics are expected to shift in the upcoming years. Within the growing C3G market, notable players such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, ChemoCentryx, and Novartis Pharmaceuticals are prominent contenders. The potential introduction of innovative biomarkers in the near future could shed light on the disease's pathophysiology, leading to advancements in diagnosis. Various organizations, including WeC3G, the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), the American Society of Nephrology (ASN), the Kidney Disease: International Global Organization (KDIGO), the Japanese Society of Nephrology (JSN), and others, are actively working to disseminate information and raise awareness about this condition.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Drugs Uptake

• Novartis Pharmaceuticals is developing LNP023 (iptacopan), which is an oral small-molecule inhibitor of complement factor B (FB) with potential immunomodulatory activity. Upon administration, FB inhibitor LNP023 binds to FB and prevents the formation of the alternative pathway (AP) C3-convertase (C3bBb). In December 2020, the US FDA granted iptacopan Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) Designation in C3G. In October 2020, the EMA granted PRIME designation for iptacopan in C3G. The drug has also received orphan drug designation fromthe US FDA and EMA for C3G. In June 2021, Novartis announced positive new interim Phase II data showing investigational iptacopan improved estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) slope and stabilized kidney function in patients with C3G treated with iptacopan. In the same month, the drug entered the Phase III (APPEAR-C3G) stage of clinical development for C3G, with data read-out expected in 2023, and Phase II with data read-out expected in 2025, which will support filings worldwide. In addition, Novartis is planning to file the drug in 2024 so that it can enter the market in near future, thereby meeting the demands of the patients. In November 2021, company announced that that a Phase II study of investigational iptacopan (LNP023) meets primary endpoints in (C3G), significant reductions in proteinuria for patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).

• Apellis’ Pegcetacoplan (Empaveli/APL-2) is an investigational, targeted C3 inhibitor designed to regulate excessive complement activation, which can lead to the onset and progression of many serious diseases. In October 2020, Sobi and Apellis entered into a collaboration for global co-development and ex-US commercialization of systemic pegcetacoplan in rare diseases with urgent need for new treatments. In December 2018, APL-2 was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA and EMA for the treatment of C3G. It is currently conducting Phase III study (VALIANT) to evaluate the efficacy and safety of pegcetacoplan in patients with C3G and in June 2022, first patient dosed in the VALIANT study. Pegcetacoplan (marketed as Empaveli) is approved in the United States for the treatment of adults with paroxysmal nocturnal Hemoglobinuria.

• Amyndas Pharmaceuticals is developing AMY-101, which is a novel complement C3-targeted therapeutic based on the 3rd-generation compstatin analog Cp40. Compstatins inhibit complement centrally, at the level of C3, and interrupt all downstream pathways of the complement activation cascade. By inhibiting complement centrally, at the level of C3, AMY-101 may prove more effective in treating a wide range of complement-mediated diseases than is possible with partial inhibitors of complement (such as anti-C5 agents) or other C3 inhibitors. Ex vivo data demonstrated that AMY-101 corrects the complement dysregulation that characterizes C3G and constitutes a potentially beneficial treatment strategy. As AMY-101 represents a novel and promising therapeutic option that may offer C3G patients a disease-specific, cost-effective, targeted therapeutic approach, the US FDA and the EMA have each designated AMY-101 an orphan drug for the treatment of C3G. A Phase I trial has been completed and the company has planned a Phase II trial for C3G.

Scope of the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2020-2034

• Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Companies- ChemoCentryx, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Pipeline Therapies- iptacopan, Pegcetacoplan, ARO-C3, and others.

• Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Dynamics: Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Drivers and Barriers

