PowerDMARC Recognized as G2 Spring Leader 2024 in DMARC Software
PowerDMARC receives recognition as G2 Spring Leader 2024, for excellence in DMARC software.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerDMARC, a leading provider of email authentication and domain security solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as Spring Leader 2024 in DMARC Software by G2, a renowned software review platform.
G2's acknowledgment of PowerDMARC as the Spring Leader for 2024 underscores the company's commitment to delivering the best in DMARC managed services. PowerDMARC’s top-of-the-line solutions for email authentication and domain security have earned them the trust of several leading organizations, including Fortune 500s.
In addition to being named the Spring Leader for 2024, PowerDMARC is honored to receive recognition in the "Users Love Us" category on G2. This accolade is a testament to the unwavering trust and satisfaction of PowerDMARC's esteemed customers.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as the Leader in DMARC Software for Spring 2024 by G2," said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC. "This recognition validates our ongoing efforts to help organizations combat email fraud and domain name impersonation - a dangerous cybercrime that takes a huge toll on a business’s reputation and credibility. We are immensely grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us, making earning this incredible honor a possibility."
PowerDMARC's intuitive platform enables organizations to implement DMARC and other email authentication protocols effectively and easily through hosted services. This eliminates the need for domain owners to have technical knowledge and saves significant time and resources.
For more information on PowerDMARC, visit www.powerdmarc.com
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified DMARC reports integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. They help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 1000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 60 countries.
The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP / MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 600+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.
