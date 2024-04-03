Nephrotic Syndrome Market Size in the 7MM was ~400 Million in 2022, according to DelveInsight

Nephrotic Syndrome Market

Nephrotic Syndrome Market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Nephrotic Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Nephrotic Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Nephrotic Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Nephrotic Syndrome Market Report

• The increase in Nephrotic Syndrome Market Size is a direct consequence of expected launch of potential therapies, along with great competition among various companies and precision approach that will lead to the development of more effective therapies.

• The total Nephrotic Syndrome diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were 786,336 in 2022. These Nephrotic Syndrome cases in the 7MM are expected to increase throughout the study period, i.e., 2019–2032.

• The leading Nephrotic Syndrome Companies working in the market include GlaxoSmithKline, Goldfinch Bio, Inc., Travere Therapeutics, Inc., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, ChemoCentryx, SynAct Pharma AB, and others.

• Promising Nephrotic Syndrome Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Mizoribine (MZR), Cyclophosphamide (CTX), Obinutuzumab, Prednisone, Tacrolimus, and others.

• March 2024: Hoffmann-La Roche announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Obinutuzumab, Prednisone, and Methylprednisolone. This open-label, randomized multicenter study is to assess the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics (PK)/pharmacodynamics (PD) of obinutuzumab compared with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) in children and young adults (aged >= 2-25 years) with frequently relapsing nephrotic syndrome (FRNS) or steroid-dependent nephrotic syndrome (SDNS).

• March 2024: Travere Therapeutics Inc. announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for Sparsentan. To evaluate the safety, efficacy and tolerability of sparsentan oral suspension and tablets, and assess changes in proteinuria after once-daily dosing over 108 weeks.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the Nephrotic Syndrome Market Share @ Nephrotic Syndrome Market Outlook

Nephrotic Syndrome Overview

Nephrotic syndrome is a clinical syndrome defined by massive proteinuria (greater than 40mg/m2/h) responsible for hypoal buminemia (less than 30 g/L), with resulting hyperlipidemia, edema, and various complications. Nephrotic syndrome may stem from diverse underlying factors, encompassing conditions like minimal change disease, focal segmental Glomerulosclerosis, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephritis, diabetic nephropathy, infections, genetic disorders, specific medications, and more. Prolonged nephrotic syndrome can result in complications such as infections, malnutrition,and an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease. Consequently, accurately pinpointing the precise cause is imperative for effective treatment and comprehensive management.

Nephrotic Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Nephrotic Syndrome Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Nephrotic Syndrome Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Nephrotic Syndrome Epidemiology trends @ Nephrotic Syndrome Epidemiological Insights

Nephrotic Syndrome Market Insights

Nephrotic syndrome is a collection of symptoms that signal impaired kidney function. These symptomsen compass proteinuria, hypoalbuminemia, edema, hyperlipidemia, and various other associatedcomplications. The management of nephrotic syndrome entails addressing underlying medical conditions contributing to itsonset. Healthcare professionals may prescribe medications and dietary modifications to regulate symptomsand address complications associated with nephrotic syndrome. Currently, there are no authorized therapiesspecifically designed for treating nephrotic syndrome, and the predominant treatment strategies often involveoff-label approaches. Corticosteroids like prednisone, cyclophosphamide, and cyclosporine are employed toinduce remission in nephrotic syndrome. Diuretics are utilized to alleviate edema, whileangiotensinconverting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers are employed to diminish proteinuria.

Nephrotic Syndrome Treatment Landscape

there are approved medications targeting specific causes of Nephrotic syndrome. For instance, in the case of lupus nephritis, BENLYSTA (belimumab),a humanmonoclonal antibody, and LUPKYNIS (voclosporin), a calcineurin inhibitor with potent immunosuppressive properties, have received regulatory approval. In the context of IgA nephropathy, specific FDA-approved drugs include FILSPARI (Sparsentan), characterized as a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist (DEARA),and TARPEYO (Nefecon), categorized as a corticosteroid. Both are small molecules indicated for the treatment of IgA nephropathy. Additionally, INVOKANA (Canagliflozin)—a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor—is an FDA-approved medication for addressing diabetic nephropathy.

Nephrotic Syndrome Therapeutics Landscape

Nephrotic syndrome is a heterogeneous condition with various underlying causes, and responses to treatments can vary widely among individuals. Advancements in personalized medicine, tailoring treatments based on an individual’s genetic makeup, biomarker profiles, and disease characteristics, could improve outcomes. Some of the promising drugs that are currently under development include potential drugs like Chinook Therapeutics’ Atrasentan and Zigakibart (BION-1301), Roche’s (Obinutuzumab, RG7159, GA101), Vera Therapeutics’ Atacicept, Travere Therapeutics ’FILSPARI (Sparsentan) and others covering the treatment domain of nephrotic syndrome and associated causes. These drugs are expected to drive the market in the forecast period (2024–2034).

Nephrotic Syndrome Drugs Uptake

• Inaxaplin (VX-147) by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, formerly known as VX-147, is an oral, small molecule Apolipoprotein L1 (APOL1) inhibitor being developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals to treat APOL1-mediated FSGS and other proteinuric kidney diseases. VX-147 is the first investigational treatment targeting the underlying cause of APOL1-mediated kidney disease (AMKD). Currently, the company is conducting a Phase II/III clinical trial for treating APOL1-mediated kidney disease. Additionally, a Phase I trial is ongoing in patients with renal impairment.

• Atrasentan by Chinook Therapeutics/ Novartis is an oral potent and selective endothelin A (ETA) receptor antagonist, which works by inhibiting the ETA receptor activation of multiple renal cell types. This blockade reduces kidney inflammation and fibrosis, thus leading to reduced proteinuria in patients with chronic kidney disease. Recently, the company posted interim results for its Phase III registration trial (ALIGN) for IgA nephropathy. Additionally, a Phase II open-label basket trial (AFFINITY) of proteinuria glomerular diseases, including IgA nephropathy, FSGS, Alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney disease (DKD), and a Phase II crossover trial (ASSIST) for individuals with IgA nephropathy on stable doses of a renin–angiotensin system inhibitor (RASi) and an SGLT2 inhibitor (SGLT2i) is also being conducted.

• Zetomipzomib (KZR-616) by Kezar Life Sciences is a first-in-class, selective immunoproteasome inhibitor for a range of autoimmune diseases. Immunoproteasomes play an important role in regulating the normal function of the immune system, and when inhibited, multiple pathways involved in inflammatory cytokine production and immune effector cell activity, including macrophages, B cells, and T cells, are also inhibited since the pathways regulated by immunoproteasomes are involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune diseases.



Scope of the Nephrotic Syndrome Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2020-2034

• Nephrotic Syndrome Companies- GlaxoSmithKline, Goldfinch Bio, Inc., Travere Therapeutics, Inc., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, ChemoCentryx, SynAct Pharma AB, and others.

• Nephrotic Syndrome Pipeline Therapies- Mizoribine (MZR), Cyclophosphamide (CTX), Obinutuzumab, Prednisone, Tacrolimus, and others.

• Nephrotic Syndrome Market Dynamics: Nephrotic Syndrome Market Drivers and Barriers

Discover more about Nephrotic Syndrome Drugs in development @ Nephrotic Syndrome Ongoing Clinical Trials Analysis

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Nephrotic Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

4. Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Nephrotic Syndrome

5. Executive Summary of Nephrotic Syndrome

6. Key Events

7. Nephrotic Syndrome: Disease Background and Overview

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Patient Journey

10. Marketed Drugs

11. Emerging Therapies

12. Nephrotic Syndrome: Seven Major Market Analysis

13. KOL Views

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Unmet Needs

16. Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.