Peanut Allergy Market Size in the 7MM was ~560 Million in 2022, estimated DelveInsight

peanut allergy market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Peanut Allergy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Peanut Allergy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Peanut Allergy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Peanut Allergy Market Report

• The increased number of peanut allergy cases, along with the emerging treatment, is likely to contribute directly to the market growth during the forecast period.

• Total Peanut Allergy diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were ~10,700,000 in 2022, which is likely to increase by 2032.

• The leading Peanut Allergy Companies working in the market include Parexel, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., AnaptysBio Inc., DBV Technologies, Aravax Pty Ltd, Astellas Pharma, Vedanta Biosciences Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Genentech Inc., and others.

• Promising Peanut Allergy Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Dupilumab, AR101, Etokimab, HAL-MPE1, ASP0892, INT301, DBV712 250 mcg, and others.

• March 2024: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)- This prospective, cross-sectional study was designed to improve understanding of how early-life introduction of peanuts may promote the maintenance of tolerance in adolescence and will serve as an additional safety evaluation of the original nutritional intervention.

• March 2024: Aravax Pty Ltd announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for PVX-108. The overall aims of this study are to demonstrate that treatment with PVX108 immunotherapy has an acceptable safety profile and is effective for reducing clinical reactivity to peanut protein in children and adolescents with peanut allergy.

• March 2024: Allergy Therapeutics announced a study of Phase 1 clinical trials for VLP Peanut. This phase I clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of VLP Peanut in healthy subjects and in subjects with peanut allergy (PA). This clinical trial will evaluate the immunotoxicity profile of VLP Peanut in healthy subjects and assess the immunotoxicity profile and the degree of reactogenicity (allergenicity) in subjects with PA. This clinical trial will also explore preliminary proof of efficacy of VLP Peanut in subjects with PA.

Peanut Allergy Overview

Peanut allergy accounts for the majority of severe food-related allergic reactions. It tends to present early in life, and affected individuals generally do not outgrow it. In highly sensitized people, trace quantities can induce an allergic reaction. Peanut allergy accounts for the majority of severe food-related allergic reactions. It tends to present early in life, and affected individuals generally do not outgrow it. In highly sensitized people, trace quantities can induce an allergic reaction. The major peanut antigens identified by the specific antibodies response include Ara h 1, h 2, and h 3.

Peanut Allergy Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Peanut Allergy Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Peanut Allergy Age-specific Cases

• Peanut Allergy Gender-specific Cases

• Peanut Allergy Severity-specific Cases

Peanut Allergy Market Insights

Peanut avoidance was considered the first line of treatment for anyone at risk of developing a peanut allergy. However, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) completely overturned their recommendations for children at risk of peanut allergy in 2017 after the Learning Early About Peanut allergy (LEAP) trial presented that children at great risk for having peanut allergy were less likely to progress an allergy if they were exposed to peanuts within their first 12 months of life. The present market consists of antihistamines, injectable epinephrine, steroids, and bronchodilators prescribed to patients with mild and moderate to severe cases of peanut allergy for anaphylaxis management.

Peanut Allergy Therapeutics Market

Biologics such as anti-IgE and the anti-IL-4/IL-13 receptor antibody dupilumab hold great potential for treating peanut and other food allergies in children and adults. These biologics modulate the IgE-dependent reactions that occur in food allergies and can be used alone or in combination with allergen-specific approaches. Studies are currently underway and will hopefully contribute to a sustainable and, above all, safe treatment concept for patients in all age groups in the future.

Peanut Allergy Emerging Therapies

• Anti-Histamines

• Beta-2-agonists

• Palforzia (Aimmune Therapeutics)

• Steriods

Peanut Allergy Market Landscape

Currently, pipeline products in clinical development include DBV Technologies’ Viaskin Peanut, Novartis/Genentech’s Omalizumab, Sementis/Enesi Pharma’s Peanut hypoallergy vaccine, Allergy Therapeutics’ VLP-based peanut allergy vaccine, among others. It is expected that the launch of these drugs is likely to expand market size during the forecast period due to an increase in treatment pool and disease awareness.

Peanut Allergy Drugs Uptake

Viaskin Peanut/DBV712: DBV Technologies

 It is a novel epicutaneous immunotherapy applied to the skin via an adhesive patch that is intended to reduce the risk for reactions to accidental peanut ingestion. Viaskin skin patches gradually supply allergenic proteins to Langerhans cells, which are found in the skin.

 Presently, Phase III long-term studies in children aged 4–11 and in patients 1–3 years of age are ongoing.

 The drug obtained Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US FDA for the treatment of peanut allergy in children.

Omalizumab: Novartis/Genentech

 It is an investigational drug that inhibits IgE binding to the high-affinity IgE receptor (Fc(RI) on the surface of mast cells, basophils, and dendritic resulting in FcRI down-regulation on these cells.

 In August 2018, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation on the basis of data from seven clinical studies over the last decade assessing the efficacy and safety of Xolair against a range of food allergens including peanut, milk, egg and others.

The drug is currently being studied in Phase III for the treatment of peanut allergy.

Peanut hypoallergy vaccine: Sementis/Enesi Pharma

 Sementis' investigational peanut hypoallergy vaccine, based on its SCV vector platform, has completed proof-of-concept studies, providing compelling evidence that it offers the possibility of a permanent cure for peanut allergy.

 In November 2018, Enesi Pharma and Sementis announced that they have entered into a collaborative agreement. The collaboration is focused on the development and evaluation of solid dose versions of Sementis' lead peanut hypoallergy vaccine and their single vectored chikungunya/Zika vaccine candidates for administration via Enesi Pharma's ImplaVax technology.



Virus-like particle (VLP)-based peanut allergy vaccine: Allergy Therapeutics

The USFDA has cleared the Investigational New Drug application (IND) for virus-like particle (VLP)-based peanut allergy vaccine candidate. The FDA’s clearance paves the way for the initiation of the Phase I PROTECT trial

Peanut Allergy Market Dynamics

The peanut allergy market has undergone significant dynamics in recent years, reflecting the growing awareness and understanding of this potentially life-threatening condition. With an increasing number of reported cases of peanut allergies, there has been a notable shift in focus towards research, diagnostics, and treatment options. This surge in demand has prompted pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms to invest in the development of innovative therapies, including oral immunotherapies and desensitization techniques.

Scope of the Peanut Allergy Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Peanut Allergy Companies- Parexel, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., AnaptysBio Inc., DBV Technologies, Aravax Pty Ltd, Astellas Pharma, Vedanta Biosciences Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Genentech Inc., and others.

• Peanut Allergy Pipeline Therapies- Dupilumab, AR101, Etokimab, HAL-MPE1, ASP0892, INT301, DBV712 250 mcg, and others.

• Peanut Allergy Market Dynamics: Peanut Allergy Market Drivers and Barriers

