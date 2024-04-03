Senate Democrats Statement on RFRA Bill Signing

Iowa state Sen. Janice Weiner released the following statement in response to Gov. Kim Reynolds signing Senate File 2095, the so-called Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

“Tonight, Gov. Kim Reynolds went behind closed doors to sign into law an unjust, discriminatory bill,” Iowa state Sen. Janice Weiner said. “It may help her politically, but it will hurt Iowans and undermine economic opportunity in our state.”

“Iowans don’t want legalized discrimination,” Weiner said. “They don’t want someone to be able to refuse to rent to someone or serve someone based on religious or moral beliefs. What they want is justice and fairness and economic opportunity and personal freedom. The so-called RFRA law is an attack on all of those Iowa values – and we’ll be paying the price for a long time to come.”

Sen. Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, is a member of the Senate State Government Committee.

