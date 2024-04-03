Commercial Aviation Aircraft Paint Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 19.26% to reach US$88.906 billion by 2029
The commercial aviation aircraft paint market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.26% from US$25.904 billion in 2022 to US$88.906 billion by 2029.
The commercial aviation aircraft paint market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.26% from US$25.904 billion in 2022 to US$88.906 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the commercial aviation aircraft paint market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.26% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$88.906 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
One of the key growth drivers to propel the commercial aviation aircraft paint market during the forecasted period is the growing aviation industry across the globe in several countries for military and commercial purposes which needs this aircraft paint to provide protective and aesthetically pleasing qualities to improve the aircraft efficiency.
Another factor that boosts the sales of commercial aviation aircraft paint in the market is the growth in passengers for aviation travel in commercial flights due to rapid growth in the global population. Also, the growing number of business travelers, aircraft that need renovation, and air cargo loads for trade purposes are significantly boosting the commercial aviation aircraft paint market over the forecast period.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-commercial-aviation-aircraft-paint-market
The commercial aviation aircraft paint market, by type, is divided into two types- enamel and epoxy. Enamel paints are widely used in commercial aviation for their glossy and durable finish whereas epoxy paints are known for their durability and chemical resistance. Therefore, these different types of commercial aviation aircraft paint availability is anticipated to fuel the market.
The commercial aviation aircraft paint market, by aircraft type, is divided into three types- narrow body, wide body, and regional jets. There are different types of aircraft available on which these paints can be applied for instance, the paints used on a wide-body aircraft must resist exposure to harsh environmental conditions like longer flight durations, high altitudes, and temperature fluctuations. Hence, the wide variety of aircraft available to use these commercial aviation aircraft paints can contribute to the growth of the market.
The commercial aviation aircraft paint market, by application, is divided into two types- interior and exterior. Commercial aviation aircraft paint can be applied to both the exterior and interior parts of the aircraft. For instance, the exterior part of the aircraft needs the aircraft paint to resist harsh conditions and avoid any malfunctions during flight. Therefore, the variety in applications of commercial aviation aircraft paint is predicted to fuel the market growth.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the commercial aviation aircraft paint market during the forecasted period as this region has a significant growth in population in the region with countries like China and India which is increasing the number of air travelers in the region. Also, the wide variety of tourist locations and accessible flights to these tourist locations are significantly contributing to the market growth in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the commercial aviation aircraft paint market, such as 3M, PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co (GmbH & Co. KG), The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Carlyle Group (Axalta Coating Systems), APV Engineered Coatings, Walter Wurdack Inc., Hentzen Coatings, Inc, IHI Ionbond Ag, and Egeria (MAAS Aviation).
The market analytics report segments the commercial aviation aircraft paint market using the following criteria:
• By Type:
o Enamel
o Epoxy
• By Aircraft Type:
o Narrow Body
o Wide Body
o Regional Jets
• By Application:
o Interior
o Exterior
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• 3M
• PPG Industries, Inc.
• Akzo Nobel N.V.
• Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co (GmbH & Co. KG)
• The Sherwin-Williams Company
• The Carlyle Group (Axalta Coating Systems)
• APV Engineered Coatings
• Walter Wurdack Inc.
• Hentzen Coatings, Inc
• IHI Ionbond Ag
• Egeria (MAAS Aviation)
Explore More Reports:
• Automotive Coatings Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/automotive-coatings-market
• Global Paints and Coatings Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-paints-and-coatings-market
• Smart Coatings Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-coatings-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn