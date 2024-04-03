PVC Adhesive Tape Market is estimated to reach US$3.178 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 2.43%
The PVC adhesive tape market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.43% from US$2.687 billion in 2022 to US$3.178 billion by 2029.
The PVC adhesive tape market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.43% from US$2.687 billion in 2022 to US$3.178 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the PVC adhesive tape market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.43% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$3.178 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
PVC adhesive tape is used in both indoor and outdoor applications because of its pressure, flame, and temperature-resistant qualities, which provide insulation and sealing against dust, moisture, vibration, and impact.
Growing industrial productivity has increased worry about preventing electrical short circuits that might lead to a series of workplace mishaps, which is pushing up demand for PVC adhesive tapes for wrapping and insulating electric wires. Furthermore, many developments and advances in solvent-based and hot-melt-based tapes to fulfill customers' diversified demands have fueled overall market growth.
Rapid urbanization and rising living standards have boosted demand for a variety of consumer items, mostly automobiles, increasing worldwide automotive manufacturing.
PVC tape, often known as electrical tape, is widely used in the electrical sector to insulate and protect from outside dangers. This adaptable tape acts as a protective barrier, insulating electrical components from external factors and assuring their safety during installation and maintenance.
PVC tape's recognized as a critical component in electrical applications drives market demand for PVC adhesive tape. The dependence on PVC tape for insulation and protection highlights its importance in electrical operations, fueling the growth of the PVC adhesive tape market.
For instance, according to the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, worldwide automobile output will reach 93.4 million units in 2023, up 10% from 85.01 million in 2022. PVC adhesive tape is used in the assembly, fastening, and bonding of numerous electrical parts in automobiles, and as production volume increases, the prevalence of its use is predicted to rise, boosting total market demand.
PVC adhesive tape is also used in the building industry for electrical insulation, and as the world's population grows, so does the need for residential units, boosting residential development in major economies.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the PVC adhesive tape market during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2023, Tesa SE established a new adhesive manufacturing plant in Haiphong, Vietnam, as part of a deliberate strategy to regionalize adhesive tape production.
Furthermore, developments in adhesive technology, such as the creation of eco-friendly and high-performance formulations, are driving market expansion. Furthermore, the trends towards lightweight materials, as well as the necessity for effective bonding solutions, are driving the growth of the PVC adhesive market.
The PVC adhesive tape market is predicted to increase moderately, although it is impacted by changing environmental and political requirements. Furthermore, market developments such as product launches, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are projected to influence growth, making it industry-specific.
The PVC adhesive tape market is expanding due to rising demand in the construction, automotive, packaging, and electronics sectors. PVC adhesives provide excellent bonding, environmental resistance, and adaptability. PVC adhesives are in high demand due to increased building activity, automotive industry development, and e-commerce packaging demands.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pvc-adhesive-tape-market
The global PVC adhesive tape market, based on coating technology is categorized into- solvent-based, hot-melt-based, water-based, and others. Solvent-based PVC adhesives made with volatile organic compounds (VOCs) provide strong bonding and fast initial tack, making them excellent for applications such as automobile assembly, footwear production, and construction that need quick drying and high bond strength.
Hot-melt PVC adhesives are solid, molten adhesives that are utilized in packaging, woodworking, bookbinding, and product assembly because of their superior adhesion capabilities, quick setting periods, and reduced volatility as compared to solvent-based adhesives.
Water-based PVC adhesives are environmentally benign, have low VOC emissions, and are acceptable for indoor use. They are widely used in the woodworking, furniture manufacturing, paper converting, and textile sectors due to their excellent bonding performance, minimal odor, and ease of cleanup.
The global PVC adhesive tape market, based on end-users is categorized into- consumer electronics, travel and transportation/logistics, healthcare, retail, construction, automotive, and others. PVC adhesive tape is commonly used in the assembly and production of consumer electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, laptop computers, televisions, and wearables to join components such as screens, casings, batteries, circuit boards, and connections. PVC adhesive tape is used in the travel and transportation industries to bind interior trim, upholstery, flooring, panels, signs, and insulation materials, and seal external components in vehicles, airplanes, trains, ships, and logistical equipment.
PVC adhesive tape plays an important role in healthcare by bonding medical tubing, IV sets, catheters, wound dressings, surgical drapes, and disposable medical devices. They are also used in the construction of surgical equipment and medical packaging.
PVC adhesive tape is used in retail for display fabrication, signage, point-of-purchase displays, packaging, product assembly, bonding acrylic, PETG, polycarbonate, and other plastics. PVC adhesive tape is commonly used in the construction sector to attach PVC pipes, fittings, profiles, panels, sheets, membranes, laminate films, install vinyl flooring, bond insulation materials, and seal building envelopes.
PVC adhesive tape is used in the automobile industry for interior and exterior bonding in cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, and specialized vehicles, such as trim, upholstery, headliners, dashboards, door panels, weather stripping, and external body panels.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global PVC adhesives tape market that have been covered are 3M, Tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG), Henkel AG, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies LLC (STM Industries Inc.), Scapa Industrial (MATIV Group), Advance Tape International, Coroplast Group, NITTO Denko Corporation, and Globe Industries Corporation.
The market analytics report segments the global PVC adhesives tape market using the following criteria:
• By Coating Technology
o Solvent-Based
o Hot-Melt Based
o Water-Based
o Others
• By End-Users
o Consumer Electronics
o Travel and Transportation/Logistics
o Healthcare
o Retail
o Construction
o Automotive
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• 3M
• Tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG)
• Henkel AG
• Intertape Polymer Group
• Shurtape Technologies LLC (STM Industries Inc.)
• Scapa Industrial (MATIV Group)
• Advance Tape International
• Coroplast Group
• NITTO Denko Corporation
• Globe Industries Corporation
Explore More Reports:
• Retail And Office Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/retail-and-office-adhesive-tape-market
• Solvent Based Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/solvent-based-adhesive-tape-market
• Paper Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/paper-adhesive-tape-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn