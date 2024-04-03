Franz Inc. Named to KMWorld “100 Companies That Matter” in Knowledge Management
AllegroGraph, the First Neuro-Symbolic AI Platform Merges Knowledge Graphs, LLMs, and Vector Storage
AllegroGraph delivers Knowledge Graph driven Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) capabilities to provide users with seamless, fact-based, Neuro-symbolic AI solutions.”LAFAYETTE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franz Inc., an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Knowledge Graph solutions, for Neuro-Symbolic AI, today announced it has been named a KMWorld’s “100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management”.
— Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO, Franz Inc.
AllegroGraph, a groundbreaking Neuro-Symbolic AI Platform incorporates Large Language Model (LLM) components directly into SPARQL along with vector generation and vector storage for a comprehensive AI Knowledge Graph solution. AllegroGraph redefines how Knowledge Graphs are created and expands the boundaries of what AI can achieve within the most secure triplestore database on the market.
"AllegroGraph is the first to deliver a comprehensive Neuro-Symbolic AI platform and we are honored to receive this industry recognition," said Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO, Franz Inc. "Organizations across a range of industries are realizing the critical role that Knowledge Graphs play in creating the next generation of AI driven applications. AllegroGraph provides enterprise users with the trust, explainability, and semantics required for future proof AI systems."
Leading analyst firms recognize the compelling synergy between Knowledge Graphs and LLMs. "Data and analytics leaders must leverage the power of large language models (LLMs) with the robustness of knowledge graphs for fault-tolerant AI applications,” advises Gartner in a June 9, 2023 report titled: AI Design Patterns for Knowledge Graphs and Generative AI.
"Knowledge graphs provide the perfect complement to LLM-based solutions where high thresholds of accuracy and correctness need to be attained,” said Radu Miclaus, Senior Director, Gartner. (Source: Gartner Report, AI Design Patterns for Knowledge Graphs and Generative AI, June 9, 2023)
As the first Neuro-Symbolic AI Platform, AllegroGraph combines Machine Learning (statistical AI) with knowledge and reasoning (symbolic AI) capabilities. This powerful combination enables AllegroGraph to solve complex problems that require reasoning and learn efficiently with less data, thereby expanding applicability across a broad array of tasks. The blending of machine learning and reasoning in AllegroGraph also produces decisions that are understandable to humans and explainable, an important step in the progression of AI.
The advancements in AllegroGraph encompass the following transformative capabilities and enhancements.
Natural Language Queries with ChatStream – AllegroGraph offers ChatStream, a new key feature within AllegroGraph, harnessing the power of natural language processing for querying complex data. This innovative feature transforms data analysis by allowing users to explore intricate databases through simple questions, bridging the gap between sophisticated data structures and intuitive user interaction. ChatStream leverages AllegroGraph’s Neuro-symbolic AI capabilities to unlock valuable insights from data, setting a new standard in the ease of accessing and interpreting information.
Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) for LLMs - AllegroGraph guides Generative AI content through RAG, feeding LLMs with the ‘source of truth.’ This innovative approach helps avoid ‘hallucinations’ by grounding the output in fact-based knowledge. As a result, organizations can confidently apply these insights to critical decision-making processes, secure in the knowledge that the information is both reliable and trustworthy.
Enterprise Document Deep-insight - New VectorStore capabilities within AllegroGraph offer a seamless bridge between enterprise documents and Knowledge Graphs. This unique feature empowers users to access a wealth of knowledge hidden within documents, allowing users to query content that was previously considered 'dark data.’ Users gain a comprehensive view of enterprise data, contributing to the business's deeper insights from its proprietary data. One unique feature of AllegroGraph’s vector store implementation is that it lives under the same security framework that we apply to the graphs. AllegroGraph’s ‘triple-attributes’ mechanism puts security ‘in’ the data elements itself. AllegroGraph offers the ability to annotate individual triples or text fragments and thus provides the most granular access method of any Graph-Vector platform.
AI Symbolic Rule Generation - AllegroGraph offers built-in rule-based system capabilities tailored for symbolic reasoning. This unique feature distills complex data into actionable, interpretable rules. AI symbolic rule generation enables predictions or classifications based on data and provides transparent explanations for their decisions by expressing them in symbolic rules, enhancing trust and interpretability in AI systems.
Knowledge Graph-as-a-Service – A new hosted, free version grants users access to the power of AllegroGraph with LLMagic via a convenient web login - https://allegrograph.cloud
Enhanced Scalability and Performance – AllegroGraph includes enhanced FedShard™ capabilities making the management of sharding more straightforward and user-friendly while reducing query response time and improving overall system performance.
New Web Interface – AllegroGraph includes a striking redesign of its web interface - AGWebView. This fresh look and feel provides users an enhanced and intuitive way to interact with the platform, while co-existing in parallel with the Classic View.
Advanced Knowledge Graph Visualization – A new version of Franz’s industry-leading graph visualization software, Gruff v9, is integrated into AllegroGraph. Gruff v9 is the only graph visualization tool that illustrates RDF-Star (RDF*) annotations, enabling users to add descriptions to edges in a graph - such as scores, weights, temporal aspects and provenance.
About Franz, Inc.
Franz Inc. stands at the forefront of AI innovation, offering Neuro-symbolic AI solutions that transform complex data into actionable and comprehensible insights. The company’s flagship platform, AllegroGraph, merges the analytical strength of deep learning with the precision of logical reasoning, establishing itself as a critical resource for Enterprises aiming to capitalize on the latest advancements in AI technology. Catering to an array of needs from intricate data integration and cutting-edge analytics to the creation of dynamic Knowledge Graphs, Franz Inc. delivers potent, scalable, and accessible solutions designed to navigate the complexities of today’s data-driven environments.
