EPC Space Launches Rad Hard GaN Gate Driver IC
EPC Space announces the launch of EPC7009L16SH, a Radiation Hardened Gallium Nitride gate driver integrated circuit (IC.)EL SEGUNDO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC Space announces the launch of EPC7009L16SH, a Radiation Hardened Gallium Nitride gate driver integrated circuit (IC.) Built on EPC’s proprietary eGaN® IC technology, this new GaN driver enables design engineers to unlock the true potential of eGaN FET technology.
EPC7009L16SH delivers the best solution for power management where size, efficiency and simple design are critical. The EPC7009L16SH integrates input logic interface, undervoltage lockout (UVLO) protection, a 10V-to-5.25V linear regulator and driver circuit within an innovative, space efficient, hermetic 16-pin SMT package to create a high-speed driver that can switch at rates of up to 3.0 MHz. The total ionizing dose is guaranteed to 1000 kRad and the SEE immunity for LET at 84 MeV/mg/cm2 with the IC’s primary supply voltage at 100% of its maximum operating value.
eGaN transistors are becoming the transistor of choice in Space for applications where higher switching frequency, power and radiation hardness are required. With the introduction of the EPC7009L16SH driver the full potential of eGaN HEMTs is unleashed, which is not possible with the current silicon-based drivers. Moreover, EPC7009L16SH can drive at least four EPC Space discrete GaN devices.
IC products make it easy for designers to take advantage of the significant performance improvements made possible with GaN technology. Integrated devices in a single chip are easier to implement, easier to layout, easier to assemble, save space on the PCB, and increase efficiency. “Integrated Rad Hard GaN-on-silicon offers higher performance in a smaller footprint, while meeting all radiation hardness requirements for space applications” says Max Zafrani, EPC Space’s CTO.
The EPC7009L16SH is part of a new family of space-level Rad Hard ICs that EPC and EPC Space will be launching starting this year. Rad Hard ICs are the next significant stage in the evolution of Rad Hard GaN power conversion, from integrating discrete devices to more complex solutions that offer in-circuit performance beyond the capabilities of silicon solutions and enhance the ease of design for power systems engineers.
EPC7009L16SH applications include high speed DC-DC conversion, motor drivers, power switches/actuators, and satellite electrical systems.
For 1000-unit quantities engineering models are priced at 350 USD, and Rad Hard space qualified are priced at 522 USD.
For product details, please see EPC7009L16SH page HERE
For more information on EPC and EPC Space visit our websites:
https://epc-co.com
https://epc.space
About EPC Space
EPC Space provides revolutionary high-reliability radiation-hardened enhancement-mode gallium nitride power management solutions for space and other harsh environments.
Radiation hardened GaN-based power devices address critical spaceborne environments for applications such as power supplies, motor drives, ion thrusters, and more.
eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.
Renee Yawger
Efficient Power Conversion
+1 9086199678
renee.yawger@epc.space
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn