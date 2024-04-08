nugs.net Announces Exclusive Livestream Access to Billy Strings’ Spring 2024 Tour
nugs.net subscribers can watch 13 shows live across 7 US citiesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nugs.net, the leading platform for live concert streaming, has announced exclusive livestream access to Grammy-winning bluegrass prodigy Billy Strings’ Spring 2024 Tour. Kicking off at Tampa’s Yuengling Center on April 12th, the livestream series will span thirteen April and May dates across the U.S, and nugs subscribers can experience the tour’s electrified energy live or on-demand from anywhere around the world.
"We are thrilled to be the exclusive home for Billy Strings' Spring 2024 Tour. Billy is one of the most innovative and exciting musicians in music today, and his live shows are legendary. It’s an honor for us to partner with Billy and bring the magic of his live performances to our subscribers at home," said Brad Serling, Founder and CEO of nugs.net.
This exclusive access goes beyond the livestream access, nugs.net is also the only place to find artist-official live audio recordings from Billy Strings (with shows going back to 2017!), offering die-hard fans the chance to relive and explore his musical brilliance beyond the upcoming tour. Subscribers can dive into his extensive catalog of music, which captures the spontaneous and improvisational prowess that have defined his live shows and set the stage for even more exciting announcements to come for summer 2024.
With nugs.net, subscribers get more than a music streaming subscription; it’s an exclusive ticket to the best live performances from around the world, all from the comfort of your own space.
Watch live at 2nu.gs/SpringStrings
APRIL 12 - YUENGLING CENTER - TAMPA, FL
APRIL 13 - YUNEGLING CENTER - TAMPA, FL
APRIL 17 - ENMARKET ARENA - SAVANNAGH, GA
APRIL 19 - THE ST. AUGUSTINE AMPHITHEATRE - ST. AUGUSTINE, FL
APRIL 20 - THE ST. AUGUSTINE AMPHITHEATRE - ST. AUGUSTINE, FL
APRIL 21 - THE ST. AUGUSTINE AMPHITHEATRE - ST. AUGUSTINE, FL
APRIL 26 - RUPP ARENA - LEXINGTON, KY
APRIL 27 - RUPP ARENA – LEXINGTON, KY
MAY 17 - FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE – GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
MAY 18 - FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE - GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
MAY 21 - THE ARMORY - MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MAY 24 - ALLSTATE ARENA - ROSEMONT, IL
MAY 25 - ALLSTATE ARENA - ROSEMONT, IL
About nugs.net
Founded in 1997 as a fan site for downloading live music, nugs.net has evolved into the leading live music platform for the largest touring artists in the world. Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, Pearl Jam, Phish, Jack White, Dead & Company and many others distribute official recordings of every concert they play through nugs.net. The streaming service is the only one of its kind dedicated to live music. A free 7-day trial is available. nugs also offers livestreams, downloads, CDs, and more, to deliver exclusive live content to millions of fans daily. The nugs.net streaming catalog is available on iOS, Android, AppleTV, CarPlay, Sonos, BluOS, and browser players.
About Billy Strings
Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. Most recently, he released “Meet Me At The Creek > Pyramid Country > Must Be Seven > Meet Me At The Creek (Live at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC 3/4/23),” a 38-minute live performance that showcases the energy of Strings’ electric concerts. The track follows “California Sober,” his GRAMMY-nominated collaboration with legendary artist Willie Nelson and Strings’ first project since partnering with Reprise Records, as well as his latest full-length album, Me/And/Dad, which features Strings alongside his dad, Terry Barber, and was nominated for Best Bluegrass Album at this year’s GRAMMY Awards. The product of a longtime dream, Me/And/Dad consists of new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.
Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades. He has also performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” PBS’ “Austin City Limits” and “Bluegrass Underground” as well as countless sold-out shows worldwide.
