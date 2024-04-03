FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA ACQUIRES “A PERFECT DAY FOR CARIBOU” STARRING CHARLIE PLUMMER FOR APRIL 2, 2024 RELEASE

A PERFECT DAY FOR CARIBOU is now available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms worldwide, as well as on DVD, starting on April 2, 2024, through Freestyle Digital Media.

Experimental Drama Which Debuted at Locarno and Slamdance Sets Digital Debut for North American VOD Platforms and DVD on April 2, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has acquired North American VOD rights to the experimental dramatic feature film A PERFECT DAY FOR CARIBOU by debutant Jeff Rutherford, which will be available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms worldwide, as well as on DVD, starting on April 2, 2024, through Freestyle Digital Media.

A PERFECT DAY FOR CARIBOU tells the story of one extraordinary day in the life of Herman, Nate, and Ralph. Herman is an alcoholic with a depleted appetite for life. Nate is his estranged son and an anxious young father himself – reckoning with his past so he might move further into the future. And Ralph is an unusual, misunderstood child off in his own world. In this “spare, sober miracle of score, silence and speech” (The Film Verdict), three men spend the day ambling around a cemetery, wandering the wilderness, searching for family, and stumbling through disharmony and heartache.

Written and directed by Jeff Rutherford, A PERFECT DAY FOR CARIBOU was produced by Rutherford, Kyra Bailey, and Joseph Longo, and stars Charlie Plummer (‘Nate’), Jeb Berrier (‘Herman’), and Oellis Levine (‘Ralph’).

“I grew up watching horror movies with my mom and dreamed I might one day make some sort of movie,” said filmmaker Jeff Rutherford. “I am very glad to have been able to make one, and I’m glad many times over that audiences beyond the world of film festivals can now find A PERFECT DAY FOR CARIBOU, and I hope viewers will find something meaningful in it.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire A PERFECT DAY FOR CARIBOU with filmmaker Jeff Rutherford’s production company, Fred Senior Films.

A PERFECT DAY FOR CARIBOU trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NofWdsBYkQ

A PERFECT DAY FOR CARIBOU website: www.aperfectdayforcaribou.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

