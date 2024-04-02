The Buccaneer to Host USVI Cup in May
EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated USVI Cup, part of the Caribbean Cup Tennis Series, is set to return to The Buccaneer next month. The prestigious tournament will feature consecutive ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournaments, taking place May 4-10 and May 11-17, at The Buccaneer, St. Croix’s most celebrated and historic property. This event marks another exciting year for tennis enthusiasts worldwide as they gather on the island to witness the exhilarating matches played by top junior athletes and enjoy the stunning backdrop of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
With its unmatched amenities and scenic beauty, The Buccaneer sets the stage for an unparalleled USVI Cup experience. The resort’s extensive tennis facilities are primed to host the USVI Cup, underscoring The Buccaneer and the U.S. Virgin Islands’ commitment to fostering sportsmanship and youth development. These tournaments provide a crucial platform for emerging tennis talents, offering them international exposure and competitive experience among their global peers.
“The Buccaneer is proud to continue its tradition of excellence by hosting this fabulous event,” said Elizabeth Armstrong, Owner of The Buccaneer. “We look forward to welcoming tennis enthusiasts from around the globe for the USVI Cup, where talent meets tradition against the backdrop of paradise.”
St. Croix is widely regarded as a paradise for sports enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. Its crystal-clear waters, lush greenery, and idyllic beaches offer a picturesque setting for the USVI Cup. Beyond the courts, spectators and participants can explore the island’s vibrant culture, indulge in world-class cuisine, and create unforgettable memories in this tropical haven.
“We are thrilled to work with all our partners, especially our major sponsor the USVI Department of Tourism, to bring our event back to The Buccaneer and continue promoting local tennis development and tourism on the island,” said Andrei Alexe, Tournament Director of the USVI Cup. “For players, it doesn't get much better than having the courts right on the property, and for parents, the beach offers some relaxing time at the end of the day.”
