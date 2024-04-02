Forage permits available for those wishing to harvest hay in state rights-of-way

Citizens wishing to harvest hay from state rights-of-way must first obtain a forage permit from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The forage permit allows permit holders to mow and collect forage free of charge until Oct. 1.

Adjacent landowners to WYDOT’s rights-of-way have until April 1 to file for a forage permit. Permits are then issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

Forage permittees are required to obtain and show proof of liability insurance coverage.

The forage permit process creates a beneficial relationship that reduces costs to maintain public roadways and provides free forage for agricultural operations.

Forage permits are available from northwest Wyoming WYDOT maintenance offices in Dubois, Riverton, Lander, South Pass, Shoshoni, Thermopolis, Worland, Ten Sleep, Lovell, Basin, Cody and Meeteetse.

More information about this news release is available from WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.