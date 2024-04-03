Palmetto InnoSphere, Inc. aka the "Sphere" Aims to be the Regional Magnet for LifeScience in Upstate South Carolina
EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s a new buzz in South Carolina and it’s not the buzzing of honeybees. A pioneering company in South Carolina and the SE Region aimed to be a magnet for life science, biomedical, and digital health startups has officially started. Palmetto InnoSphere, Inc., a non-profit company, headquartered in Spartanburg, SC with satellite offices in Greenville and other upstate areas, have been formed to attract innovation and investors that result in accelerated biomedical discoveries and associated pipeline of new companies in South Carolina. The “Sphere” as it will be nicknamed will create a collaborative organization of public and private entities focused on commercialization and translation of new products to clinical practice thereby improving health outcomes and equity across the region. Its goal is to lead the advancement and growth of companies resulting in their corporate success and economic development.
Palmetto InnoSphere, Inc. will be led by two seasoned life science executives, Cecilia Zapata-Harms (LinkedIn Profile Zapata-Harms), as its Chief Executive Officer and Lillia Holmes (LinkedIn Profile Holmes), as the Chief Operations Officer. The company will be governed by a board with representation from both public and private members. Directors and Leads will be recruited as the company moves forward.
Additional details about the “Sphere” will be forthcoming.
David Lawrence
David Lawrence
