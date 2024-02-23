Women, Life and Science Welcomes Mary Ellen Beliveau as Board Member
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Women, Life and Science announces Mary Ellen Beliveau, CEO and founder of Knowledge to Practice (K2P), as its newest Board Member. Ms. Beliveau is an impassioned visionary in the world of continuing medical education. Named 2021 Enterprising Woman of the year, a 2020 DC Inno on Fire winner, Mary Ellen was applauded for K2P’s 2020 launch of CurrentMD COVID, a groundbreaking subscription-based educational platform that empowers frontline teams to deliver the best quality care to their patients.
"I am deeply honored to join the board of Women, Life, and Science, an organization whose mission resonates profoundly with my core beliefs. The journey of women in science is not just about advancing careers; it's about nurturing an environment where passion for discovery, commitment to excellence, and the art of balancing life's multifaceted roles converge harmoniously. My passion for this cause is driven by the conviction that when we empower women in science, we not only champion gender equity but also catalyze innovation that benefits humanity at large. I am excited to contribute to this transformative endeavor, fostering an ecosystem where women scientists thrive, not just in their professional pursuits but in sculpting lives rich with purpose and achievement. Together, we can create a future where the brilliance and diversity of women in science illuminate the path forward for us all," says Ms. Beliveau.
"We are thrilled to have Mary Ellen on our board. Her passion, expertise and incredible depth as a woman leader brings Women, Life and Science organization to a higher level of purpose and mission, " says Cecilia Zapata-Harms, Founder and President of Women, Life and Science.
Mary Ellen Beliveau also serves as Chief Learning Officer (CLO) at the American College of Cardiology and as a CLO consultant to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and Executive Vice President of Specialty Sciences at Pri-Med. She is currently the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees for Suburban Hospital, and a member of the Johns Hopkins Board of Trustees.
About Women, Life and Science
Women, Life and Science is dedicated to creating a forum and opportunity for bringing together women thought-leaders and knowledge experts from across the country to the Upstate, SC and beyond.
