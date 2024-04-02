St. Johnsbury Barracks / Impeding Public Officers
CASE#: 24A4002406
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: April 2, 2024, at approximately 1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Swamp Rd, Newbury
VIOLATION: Impeding Public Officers and Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Cecil Sweat
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 2, 2024, at approximately 1200 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were conducting an investigation at a residence on Swamp Rd in Newbury. During the investigation Cecil Sweat (61) impeded the Troopers during the investigation and resisted arrest. Sweat was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was cited into Orange County Criminal Court and ordered to appear on June 19, 2024, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 19, 2024, at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
