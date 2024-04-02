St. Johnsbury Barracks / Impeding Public Officers

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4002406

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: April 2, 2024, at approximately 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swamp Rd, Newbury

VIOLATION: Impeding Public Officers and Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Cecil Sweat

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 2, 2024, at approximately 1200 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were conducting an investigation at a residence on Swamp Rd in Newbury. During the investigation Cecil Sweat (61) impeded the Troopers during the investigation and resisted arrest. Sweat was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was cited into Orange County Criminal Court and ordered to appear on June 19, 2024, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 19, 2024, at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.