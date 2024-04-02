Biden-Harris Administration Announces $320 Million for Tribal Domestic Water Infrastructure

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced that up to $320 million is available under President Biden’s Investing in America agenda through the Bureau of Reclamation to assist federally recognized Tribes and Tribal organizations as they plan and construct domestic water infrastructure.

“Investing in water infrastructure projects is crucial to ensuring the health, safety and prosperity of Indigenous communities,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “Through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we are making targeted investments throughout Indian Country to repair and revitalize key infrastructure facilities, which will help support our trust responsibilities, advance economic opportunities and expand access to clean, reliable drinking water for Indigenous communities.”

“Reclamation is working hard on projects that support water conservation and infrastructure improvements across Indigenous communities,” said Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton. “These efforts funded by the Investing in America agenda are integral to helping ensure Tribes have clean, reliable drinking water and upgraded infrastructure to support their communities.”

The Inflation Reduction Act invests an overall $550 million to expand domestic water supplies in historically disadvantaged communities. Projects may be funded for up to 100 percent of the cost of planning, design or construction. There is a maximum funding limit of up to $3 million for planning studies, including environmental compliance; up to $5 million for design projects, including environmental compliance; and up to $50 million for construction projects.

This funding is also advancing President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to ensure that 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain climate, clean energy, and other federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

This funding opportunity is open to Tribes in the 17 western U.S. states served by Reclamation, which will implement the program in two phases: phase one funding will be for planning, design or construction in fiscal year 2024; and phase two funding will be for construction in fiscal years 2027 and 2028. Receiving phase one funding is not a prerequisite for receiving phase two construction funding. However, all project proposals for construction must show that the planning and design have been successfully completed, and priority will be given to those funded under phase one. To be eligible, at least 80 percent of a project’s annual average deliveries must be for domestic water purposes.

Tribes interested in obtaining assistance under this program must submit a proposal to Reclamation’s Native American Affairs Office. Proposals will be accepted until August 4, 2024.

For more details on the application and award process, visit Reclamation’s Tribal Domestic Water Supply Projects Funding Announcement webpage.

