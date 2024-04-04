Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,730 in the last 365 days.

Industry Veteran John Burke Joins Unigen as Chief of Manufacturing Operations

NEWARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unigen Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of John Burke as its Chief of Manufacturing Operations. With over five decades of experience in the electronics industry, John brings a wealth of expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and operations management to his new role at Unigen.

Throughout his career, John held key positions in various sectors of electronics manufacturing, including SMT, box-building, and contract manufacturing. He has served as General Manager, Managing Director, and Chief Operations Officer at three contract manufacturers, overseeing operations and driving success in low-volume NPI through high-volume manufacturing.

As an Engineering Fellow at Western Digital, John spearheaded initiatives in packaging and platforms engineering. He was instrumental in ensuring the reliability of enterprise-class and consumer-class SSDs and played a pivotal role in establishing manufacturing processes at key facilities, including the new Western Digital factory in Batu Kawan, Malaysia.

In addition to his hands-on experience, John is also an educator. He served as a guest lecturer at the University of Cambridge, Dundee, and Hull where he shared his expertise on SMT and PCBA manufacturing with master's degree students.

John's credentials also include a 6 Sigma black belt and certification as an ISO-registered auditor.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to the Unigen team,” said Paul W. Heng, Unigen Founder and CEO. “His wealth of experience and proven track record of success in multiple disciplines across a storied career will be invaluable as we strive to deliver both solutions and services with zero defects to our customers."

About Unigen Corporation
Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at unigen.com.

Jeff Chang
Unigen
Marketing@unigen.com

You just read:

Industry Veteran John Burke Joins Unigen as Chief of Manufacturing Operations

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more