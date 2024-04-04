Industry Veteran John Burke Joins Unigen as Chief of Manufacturing Operations
NEWARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unigen Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of John Burke as its Chief of Manufacturing Operations. With over five decades of experience in the electronics industry, John brings a wealth of expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and operations management to his new role at Unigen.
Throughout his career, John held key positions in various sectors of electronics manufacturing, including SMT, box-building, and contract manufacturing. He has served as General Manager, Managing Director, and Chief Operations Officer at three contract manufacturers, overseeing operations and driving success in low-volume NPI through high-volume manufacturing.
As an Engineering Fellow at Western Digital, John spearheaded initiatives in packaging and platforms engineering. He was instrumental in ensuring the reliability of enterprise-class and consumer-class SSDs and played a pivotal role in establishing manufacturing processes at key facilities, including the new Western Digital factory in Batu Kawan, Malaysia.
In addition to his hands-on experience, John is also an educator. He served as a guest lecturer at the University of Cambridge, Dundee, and Hull where he shared his expertise on SMT and PCBA manufacturing with master's degree students.
John's credentials also include a 6 Sigma black belt and certification as an ISO-registered auditor.
"We are thrilled to welcome John to the Unigen team,” said Paul W. Heng, Unigen Founder and CEO. “His wealth of experience and proven track record of success in multiple disciplines across a storied career will be invaluable as we strive to deliver both solutions and services with zero defects to our customers."
About Unigen Corporation
Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at unigen.com.
Jeff Chang
Throughout his career, John held key positions in various sectors of electronics manufacturing, including SMT, box-building, and contract manufacturing. He has served as General Manager, Managing Director, and Chief Operations Officer at three contract manufacturers, overseeing operations and driving success in low-volume NPI through high-volume manufacturing.
As an Engineering Fellow at Western Digital, John spearheaded initiatives in packaging and platforms engineering. He was instrumental in ensuring the reliability of enterprise-class and consumer-class SSDs and played a pivotal role in establishing manufacturing processes at key facilities, including the new Western Digital factory in Batu Kawan, Malaysia.
In addition to his hands-on experience, John is also an educator. He served as a guest lecturer at the University of Cambridge, Dundee, and Hull where he shared his expertise on SMT and PCBA manufacturing with master's degree students.
John's credentials also include a 6 Sigma black belt and certification as an ISO-registered auditor.
"We are thrilled to welcome John to the Unigen team,” said Paul W. Heng, Unigen Founder and CEO. “His wealth of experience and proven track record of success in multiple disciplines across a storied career will be invaluable as we strive to deliver both solutions and services with zero defects to our customers."
About Unigen Corporation
Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at unigen.com.
Jeff Chang
Unigen
Marketing@unigen.com