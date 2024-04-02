April 2 - Stan VanderWerf Qualifies for State Primary Ballot

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, April 2, 2024 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Stan VanderWerf, Republican candidate for Colorado State Senate District 12, has submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 25, 2024 State Primary ballot.

Candidates for Colorado State Senate are required to collect 1,000 signatures (or 30% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S. Stan VanderWerf submitted 1,144 valid signatures, eclipsing the 1,000-signature threshold.

Petition Verification Summary:

Number of qualified signatures submitted: 1,983

Number of entries rejected: 839

Number of entries accepted: 1,144

Number of valid signatures required: 1,000

Complete statement of sufficiency (PDF)

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.