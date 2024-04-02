Attorney General Bird Defeats Biden Highway Emissions Mandate

DES MOINES—Today, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird defeated the Biden Administration in federal court, halting Biden’s illegal highway emissions mandate that attempted to drive gas-powered vehicles off the road. The mandate required every state to set emissions restrictions for vehicles traveling on national highways.

The Federal Highway Administration rule would have mandated states set requirements to reach the Administration’s target of “net-zero” tailpipe emissions by 2050. The illegal mandate also forced states to release carbon emissions reports every two years. The court ruled this was unconstitutional federal overreach and an unfair burden on states. The mandate is now blocked in the 21 plaintiff states.

“I’m so glad that we were able to bring a full stop to Biden’s illegal highway emissions mandate,” said Attorney General Bird. “This win protects families, farmers, and workers across the state who depend on their vehicles to drive to work and school each day. Unelected Washington bureaucrats should not be forcing radical mandates on Iowans and the cars they drive.”

Iowa joined the Kentucky-led lawsuit, as well as Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Read the full court opinion here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

(515) 823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov