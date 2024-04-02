Changes to Liquor Regulations Provide New Opportunities for U-Brew/U-Vin Facilities

CANADA, April 2 - Released on April 2, 2024

Homemade beer and wine will soon be able to be served at family events that hold a special occasion permit in Saskatchewan.

Beginning April 2, 2024, individuals holding a special occasion permit can serve beer and wine they made at home or at a licensed U-Brew/U-Vin facility at their family event.

"These changes provide additional options for people hosting a wedding, reunion or other family event, while also enhancing business opportunities for U-Brew and U-Vin facilities where customers manufacture their own products," Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority Dustin Duncan said. "Government will continue to reduce unnecessary liquor regulations when possible while balancing the need to ensure alcohol is served and consumed responsibly."

Events still require a special occasion permit from SLGA, and event organizers cannot charge guests for homemade wine or beer.

