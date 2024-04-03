New Sanitation Rules in place, NYC’s Wild Weather, containers going missing the Rolling Bin Guard solves this problem
From the inventor of the "Dumpster Guard" NYC's dumpster safety solution comes "The rolling bin guard" ensuring safe, effective and secure storage of your bin
We look forward to working with city officials to provide a security solution for the curbside bins with our new "Rolling Bin Guard”HAUPPAUGE, NY, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of April 1st, 2024, new rules went into effect in NYC promulgated by the DSNY that all curbside trash be containerized. The Rolling Bin Guard will safeguard your trash bin by preventing it from rolling away, blowing away or simply vanishing.
— Douglas Forte Founder / Inventor
A NYC Department of Buildings Weather Advisory was issued for this evening continuing until Wednesday, April 3rd warning that the New York City area may experience severe weather including rain, thunderstorms, and potential wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.
The Rolling Bin Guard provides safe storage and organization of your containerized trash system.
“We are proud to be the preferred supplier to the City of NY when it comes to dumpster safety with our “Dumpster Guards” and look forward to working with city officials to help secure the now mandated use of rolling bins for curbside pickup.” says Douglas Forte Founder / Inventor.
The Rolling Bin Guard is designed to hold one to multiple containers on a common cross member. A typical frame can accommodate up to 4 containers, ranging in size from 48, 64 and 96 gal.
The Rolling Bin Guard is made from schedule 40 steel and powder coated to protect its surfaces from the elements.
The Rolling Bin Guard is secured in place with 3/4" x 4 1/4" zinc coated sleeve anchors.
Due to the new NYC Department of Sanitation rules implemented as of April 1 the single Rolling Bin Guard is typically requested for use by banks and cleaning contractors with private carting services.
Their extra-large containers are subject to the constant threat of theft. These containers take advantage of the available padlock attachment point (padlock sold separately) to prevent their theft.
Multiple containers exceeding four can be accommodated by our expansion feature, designed to increase the Rolling Bin Guard's limitless capacity.
The Rolling Bin Guard made its show debut at the 2024 NY Build Expo held in NYC At the Jacob K Javits center and received a welcomed response from attendees.
Rolling Bin Guard in action