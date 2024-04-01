Weekly Traffic Update: March 29, 2024

UPDATE: 19th St. lanes west of Mass. St. to shift for construction work

Originally announced in the Weekly Traffic Update for March 8, the eastbound and westbound lanes of 19th St. west of Mass St. were shifted on March 11 to allow room for crews to complete work in that area. Additionally, the left turn lane for eastbound 19th St. traffic to turn onto northbound Mass St. was closed.

This lane will resume for one week beginning on April 1 and continuing through April 5.

These restrictions will only be in effect from 9 am – 4 pm Monday through Friday and will be removed at the end of each working day.

The City anticipates this closure to end April 5, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org