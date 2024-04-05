Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,480 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Barbara ten Brink Unveils "On the Space Shuttle with Sally Ride" at the LA Times Festival of Books

Dr. Barbara ten Brink

On the Space Shuttle with Sally Ride

On the Space Shuttle with Sally Ride by Dr. Barbara ten Brink

MainSpring Books

Celebrating the Legacy of Sally Ride: A Journey Through Space and Science at LATFoB 2024

Through meticulous research and a compelling narrative, Dr. ten Brink transcends the traditional chronology of biographies to focus on the defining attributes of Sally Ride”
— MainSpring Books

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dive into the remarkable journey of the first American woman in space at the LA Times Festival of Books 2024. Esteemed author Dr. Barbara ten Brink is set to feature her latest young-adult biography, On the Space Shuttle with Sally Ride, offering an inspiring look at the life and legacy of Dr. Sally Ride.

On the Space Shuttle with Sally Ride is the eighth installment in a series of biographies that illuminate the lives of significant scientists. This book brings to light the extraordinary achievements of Sally Ride, who, at the age of thirty-two, embarked on a historic journey aboard the Challenger STS-7, breaking barriers as the first American woman and youngest astronaut to reach space.

Through meticulous research and a compelling narrative, Dr. ten Brink transcends the traditional chronology of biographies to focus on the defining attributes of Sally Ride. From her early days as a professional tennis player to her groundbreaking work with NASA and beyond, readers are invited to explore the tenacity, intellect, and determination that propelled Ride to the stars and back.

Rather than merely recounting events, Dr. ten Brink delves into the qualities that made Sally Ride a pioneer in space exploration and a beacon for scientific education. This biography not only celebrates Ride's accomplishments in space but also her profound impact on science education through the founding of Sally Ride Science.

Join us at the country’s largest literary festival, the LA Times Festival of Books 2024, on April 20-21 on the USC campus. Offering an unparalleled opportunity to engage with a vibrant community of book lovers and intellectuals.

Dr. Barbara ten Brink, with a prolific career spanning over 24 books across six genres, has dedicated her post-teaching career to writing about the lives of scientists. Her work not only educates but also inspires readers to appreciate the hard work and determination of those who have significantly contributed to our understanding of the world.

For more information about On the Space Shuttle with Sally Ride and other works by Dr. Barbara ten Brink, please visit www.author-barbaratenbrink.com.

We invite you to discover the inspiring story of Sally Ride and celebrate the spirit of exploration and determination at the LA Times Festival of Books 2024. It's an event not to be missed by anyone passionate about the stories of remarkable individuals who have shaped our understanding of science and the universe.

Marketing Team
MainSpring Books
+1 888-672-9597
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube

You just read:

Dr. Barbara ten Brink Unveils "On the Space Shuttle with Sally Ride" at the LA Times Festival of Books

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more