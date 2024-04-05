Dr. Barbara ten Brink Unveils "On the Space Shuttle with Sally Ride" at the LA Times Festival of Books

Dr. Barbara ten Brink On the Space Shuttle with Sally Ride On the Space Shuttle with Sally Ride by Dr. Barbara ten Brink MainSpring Books

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dive into the remarkable journey of the first American woman in space at the LA Times Festival of Books 2024. Esteemed author Dr. Barbara ten Brink is set to feature her latest young-adult biography, On the Space Shuttle with Sally Ride, offering an inspiring look at the life and legacy of Dr. Sally Ride.

On the Space Shuttle with Sally Ride is the eighth installment in a series of biographies that illuminate the lives of significant scientists. This book brings to light the extraordinary achievements of Sally Ride, who, at the age of thirty-two, embarked on a historic journey aboard the Challenger STS-7, breaking barriers as the first American woman and youngest astronaut to reach space.

Through meticulous research and a compelling narrative, Dr. ten Brink transcends the traditional chronology of biographies to focus on the defining attributes of Sally Ride. From her early days as a professional tennis player to her groundbreaking work with NASA and beyond, readers are invited to explore the tenacity, intellect, and determination that propelled Ride to the stars and back.

Rather than merely recounting events, Dr. ten Brink delves into the qualities that made Sally Ride a pioneer in space exploration and a beacon for scientific education. This biography not only celebrates Ride's accomplishments in space but also her profound impact on science education through the founding of Sally Ride Science.

Join us at the country’s largest literary festival, the LA Times Festival of Books 2024, on April 20-21 on the USC campus. Offering an unparalleled opportunity to engage with a vibrant community of book lovers and intellectuals.

Dr. Barbara ten Brink, with a prolific career spanning over 24 books across six genres, has dedicated her post-teaching career to writing about the lives of scientists. Her work not only educates but also inspires readers to appreciate the hard work and determination of those who have significantly contributed to our understanding of the world.

