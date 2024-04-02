Barnes County courthouse experiencing intermittent phone network outages

Barnes County courthouse has been experiencing intermittent phone network outages on Monday, April 1st and Tuesday, April 2nd. Response times by phone have been affected. Service issues may continue into Wednesday, April 3rd. Patrons experiencing difficulties contacting the office by phone may wish to email the office at: 02clerk@ndclerks.gov
