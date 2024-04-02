Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster Appoints Colleton County Clerk of Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2024-07 appointing Patricia C. Grant as Colleton County Clerk of Court following the resignation of former Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill. 

Grant, a resident of Walterboro, S.C., served as the Colleton County Clerk of Court for 20 years retiring in 2020. The appointment is effective immediately and she will serve until the next general election or until a successor otherwise qualifies as provided by law.  

According to state law, in the event of a vacancy in the office of a county clerk of court, the governor is authorized to appoint a suitable person, who shall be an elector of the county, to serve as clerk of court. 

