- Gov. Cox Declares Community Development Month in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, April 2, 2024 — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has officially proclaimed April as Community Development Month in the state of Utah. This declaration underscores the vital role of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, a crucial source of federal funding dedicated to addressing the needs of low and moderate-income individuals, families, and small cities, particularly in rural areas of Utah.

For more than four decades, the CDBG program has been instrumental in fostering community development initiatives aimed at creating stronger, more resilient communities across Utah.

Utah has received a total of $272,115,209 in CDBG funds and has funded a variety of projects that have directly benefited smaller cities, citizens and neighborhoods. Some of these projects include single-family housing rehabilitation in five regions of the state: Six County, Bear River, Southeastern, Mountainland and Uintah Basin. Additional projects throughout the state consist of culinary water projects, ADA accessibility, street improvements and land acquisition for affordable housing units.

Cox said, "We join in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the CDBG Program in recognition of its tremendous contributions to the viability of the housing stock, infrastructure, public services, and the economic well-being of our community. In addition, having administered the small cities program in Utah for 42 years, we stand united in commemorating this milestone."

Administered by the Housing and Community Development Division in the Department of Workforce Services, Utah’s Small Cities CDBG program collaborates with associations of governments and Wasatch Front Regional Council to facilitate public meetings and hearings across the state, soliciting valuable citizen input on community needs.

For additional information, please visit: jobs.utah.gov/housing/community/index.html

