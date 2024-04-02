Submit Release
Lawmakers in California can override local housing limits, state court rules

Limits on housing density approved by local voters can be overridden by lawmakers, a California appeals court ruled, upholding legislation that was intended to encourage construction of small apartment buildings.

Apr 1, 2024

