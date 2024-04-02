Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,559 in the last 365 days.

'Digitizing is the future': California's water rights system needs to be brought into the 21st century

The backup plan to the documents governing all existing water rights – including those of the Central Valley Project and State Water Project – is a safe. If anything were to happen to the folders, binders and boxes containing the water rights and their supporting documents, all that would be left would be the certificates.

You just read:

'Digitizing is the future': California's water rights system needs to be brought into the 21st century

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more