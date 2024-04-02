Submit Release
CCAP Probationers Help Extinguish Forest Fire in Buchanan County

Fire fighters fighting forest fire.
April 02, 2024

Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Officer Randy Bogle and seven probationers from the Appalachian Men’s Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP) in Honaker assisted the Virginia Department of Forestry with extinguishing a forest fire threatening the community of Vansant, Buchanan County, on March 14. No homes were lost during this fire.

The VADOC has a long-standing collaboration with the Virginia Department of Forestry, which allows low-risk, non-violent probationers to be trained to fight wildfires and perform other fire prevention activities.

“We are very proud of this program, the skills it teaches probationers, and the pride they receive from helping the community,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “It’s a continuing example of the many different ways VADOC keeps those who live and work in Virginia safe. Thank you to Officer Bogle and these seven probationers for their service to the Commonwealth.”

The VADOC trains approximately 100 probationers annually. The partnership with the U.S. Forest Service began in 1996 and training takes place at Patrick Henry Correctional Unit in Ridgeway, Wise Correctional Unit in Coeburn, and Appalachian CCAP. Probationers enrolled in the training are physically qualified and recertified annually to perform entry-level land firefighting, including digging fire lines, back burning, monitoring hot spots, and basic clean-up afterward.

