Announcing The Launch of ITXPROS’ Online Shop
ITXPROS is thrilled to announce the launch of their online shop.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITXPROS is thrilled to announce the official launch of our online shop, which will serve as a focused hub for dental professionals.
Serving as a platform for accessing cutting-edge dental tools and technologies. The online shop aims to streamline the procurement process for dental practices.
Explore a variety of products designed to support and enhance dental practices:
Intraoral Scanners: These scanners offer precise results, making the process of capturing dental impressions more efficient and reliable.
Facial Scanners: Capture detailed facial data for enhanced treatment planning.
3D Printers: Discover cutting-edge 3D printers for efficient model production.
3D Printer Parts and Accessories: Components to optimize your printing workflow.
Implant Surgical Kits: Featuring the ITXPROS key-less, sleeveless universal guided surgery kit.
Visit ITXPROS Online Shop and explore our collection.
About ITXPROS:
Established in 2021 by a group of dentists, engineers, and executives, ITXPROS is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and operates nationwide. ITXPROS mission is to revolutionize traditional dental practices by democratizing digital dentistry, making cutting-edge technology accessible and affordable to all dental professionals.
Visit our website https://www.itxpros.com
For further information, please contact:
1-833-4ITXPRO
contact@itxpros.com
Bassem ElSahhar
ITXPROS
contact@itxpros.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube