Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,539 in the last 365 days.

Announcing The Launch of ITXPROS’ Online Shop

ITXPROS is thrilled to announce the launch of their online shop.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITXPROS is thrilled to announce the official launch of our online shop, which will serve as a focused hub for dental professionals.

Serving as a platform for accessing cutting-edge dental tools and technologies. The online shop aims to streamline the procurement process for dental practices.

Explore a variety of products designed to support and enhance dental practices:

Intraoral Scanners: These scanners offer precise results, making the process of capturing dental impressions more efficient and reliable.
Facial Scanners: Capture detailed facial data for enhanced treatment planning.
3D Printers: Discover cutting-edge 3D printers for efficient model production.
3D Printer Parts and Accessories: Components to optimize your printing workflow.
Implant Surgical Kits: Featuring the ITXPROS key-less, sleeveless universal guided surgery kit.

Visit ITXPROS Online Shop and explore our collection.

About ITXPROS:
Established in 2021 by a group of dentists, engineers, and executives, ITXPROS is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and operates nationwide. ITXPROS mission is to revolutionize traditional dental practices by democratizing digital dentistry, making cutting-edge technology accessible and affordable to all dental professionals.

Visit our website https://www.itxpros.com

For further information, please contact:
1-833-4ITXPRO
contact@itxpros.com

Bassem ElSahhar
ITXPROS
contact@itxpros.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Announcing The Launch of ITXPROS’ Online Shop

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more