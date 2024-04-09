JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa Unleashes Exclusive Pet Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa - Palm Desert’s largest resort - is delighted to announce it is now allowing dogs with the launch of its exceptional pet program “Paws & Pamper” for VIP’s (Very Important Pets). In a world where dogs are cherished members of the family, JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa recognizes the importance of catering to both its two-legged and four-legged guests. The “Paws & Pamper” program redefines the hotel experience by offering special dog-friendly in-room and resort amenities as well as items for purchase at the spa, including lavender dog blankets and CBD treats, ensuring a memorable stay for all.
“Our new program shows our commitment to providing an all-encompassing experience, ensuring that no family member feels left out,” states Nusrat Mirza, General Manager. “"We understand that pets are cherished members of the family, and we are thrilled to offer these exclusive amenities to make their stay as comfortable and enjoyable as possible."
Two pets weighing up to 50 pounds will be allowed per guest room and will be granted access to designated areas of the 450-acre property. Pets will be given flavored milk bones on arrival along with a pet-friendly guide to the desert. Dogs can enjoy seasonal pet-friendly mocktails and savor a variety of gourmet meals and snacks for purchase from the hotel’s JW Pup Menu, specially crafted by the property’s Executive Chef Eric Theiss. The menu includes items such as resort-made cookie bones, a cup of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, scrambled eggs & bacon, grilled hot dog with brown rice & veggies and chicken breasts, to name a few. Food can be enjoyed via In-Room Dining or at the Rockwood Grill patio.
Guests can also request cozy dog beds and food & water bowls for their well-appointed pet-friendly suites. Guests will be required to sign an agreement upon arrival and a non-refundable pet fee of $150.00 per stay will be charged along with a $20 daily fee to cover the cost of additional and necessary cleaning.
For more information, visit www.desertspringsresort.com
Emily Bernstein
“Our new program shows our commitment to providing an all-encompassing experience, ensuring that no family member feels left out,” states Nusrat Mirza, General Manager. “"We understand that pets are cherished members of the family, and we are thrilled to offer these exclusive amenities to make their stay as comfortable and enjoyable as possible."
Two pets weighing up to 50 pounds will be allowed per guest room and will be granted access to designated areas of the 450-acre property. Pets will be given flavored milk bones on arrival along with a pet-friendly guide to the desert. Dogs can enjoy seasonal pet-friendly mocktails and savor a variety of gourmet meals and snacks for purchase from the hotel’s JW Pup Menu, specially crafted by the property’s Executive Chef Eric Theiss. The menu includes items such as resort-made cookie bones, a cup of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, scrambled eggs & bacon, grilled hot dog with brown rice & veggies and chicken breasts, to name a few. Food can be enjoyed via In-Room Dining or at the Rockwood Grill patio.
Guests can also request cozy dog beds and food & water bowls for their well-appointed pet-friendly suites. Guests will be required to sign an agreement upon arrival and a non-refundable pet fee of $150.00 per stay will be charged along with a $20 daily fee to cover the cost of additional and necessary cleaning.
For more information, visit www.desertspringsresort.com
Emily Bernstein
EH PR Group
+1 312-215-5859
email us here