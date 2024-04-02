CBP Announces Trusted Traveler Programs Fee Changes

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today an upcoming fee change for some of its most popular Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP).

On April 2, a final rule was published in the Federal Register, harmonizing the fees for the NEXUS, Global Entry, and SENTRI programs, better reflecting the program costs. The new fees, which have not been updated in over 15 years, will go into effect October 1, 2024. As these programs have matured and expanded, updating the fee structures is critical to the continuation and management of the programs.

Once the rule goes into effect, applicants under the age of 18 will be exempt from the application fee when a parent or legal guardian is already a member of, or concurrently applying for NEXUS, SENTRI, or Global Entry. SENTRI, which allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers entering the United States using dedicated primary lanes at Southern land border ports, will move from an “a la carte” fee structure to a uniform fee of $120, which will be collected in full when each application is submitted. The fees for NEXUS, a joint program managed by CBP and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) that allows dedicated processing between the U.S. and Canada, will increase from $50 to $120, and Global Entry fees will increase from $100 to $120.

TTP supports CBP’s mission of securing U.S. borders while facilitating lawful travel and trade. Travelers must be pre-approved for TTP. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and an in-person interview before enrollment. While a key goal of the programs is to expedite travelers through the process, members may still be selected for further examination when entering the United States. To maintain a strict standard in establishing TTP members as low-risk travelers, any violation of a program’s terms and conditions will result in the appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.

For more information on TTP, follow @CBP or visit ttp.dhs.gov.