Jeremy Williams Joins Forces with JLA Realty in Strategic Partnership

Jeremy brings a wealth of coaching expertise and a transformative mindset to empower agents at JLA Realty who become part of his team.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeremy Williams contributes a wealth of experience to JLA Realty, one of Texas's largest independent brokerages. Headquartered in Humble, Texas, JLA Realty boasts a network of over 1,400 real estate agents statewide. For agents seeking a nurturing environment, creative autonomy to cultivate their personal or team brand, and the chance to receive guidance from an accomplished real estate coach with over 13,000 hours of one-on-one coaching since 2010, this opportunity is unparalleled.

"When a strong company culture and industry experience come into contact with one another, special things happen for those that plug into that environment, " said Jeremy when asked about why he made the move to partner with JLA Realty.

Jeremy is actively recruiting both seasoned and budding real estate agents throughout Texas to join his team. Explore our website to delve deeper into JLA Realty.

Jeremy Williams wears multiple hats, serving as the Owner of Red Hawk Coaching—a coaching services firm catering to real estate agents, team leads, and brokers nationwide. Additionally, he hosts the Survive Scale Soar podcast and is a bestselling author of two impactful books: Survive Scale Soar and The Mindset of Elite Real Estate Professionals.

