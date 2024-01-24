Real Estate Coach Jeremy Williams of Red Hawk Coaching Releases Book 'The Mindset of Elite Real Estate Professionals'

Real Estate Coach Jeremy Williams Red Hawk Coaching The Mindset of Elite Real Estate Professionals by Jeremy Williams

'The Mindset of Elite Real Estate Professionals' Provides Real Estate Agents an Inside Look to What Makes Agents Successful

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author of Survive Scale Soar: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Building the Life and Business You Deserve, Jeremy Williams, recently pubished to Amazon, 'The Mindset of Elite Real Estate Professionals'.

Embark on a transformative journey with 'The Mindset of Elite Real Estate Professionals' by Jeremy Williams, a seasoned real estate veteran boasting 19 years of industry expertise. This insightful book delves into the profound impact of mindset on success within the dynamic world of real estate. Through the exploration of real-life stories and practical tools, readers uncover the keys to overcoming challenges, securing lucrative deals, and building a thriving business. Jeremy Williams provides a roadmap for professionals at every career stage, offering practical exercises to reprogram thinking and adapt to market shifts. The book's core message revolves around mastering the mindset that sets elite agents apart, guiding readers to achieve remarkable results. Whether you're just starting out, feeling stuck, or aiming to elevate your business, this book unlocks the secrets to success, leading you on a fulfilling journey from good to great in the realm of real estate.

Jeremy Williams has been in the real estate industry since 2004, and he has been a real estate and small business coach since 2010. He is the owner of Red Hawk Coaching; a company that provides small business owners one-on-one, customized coaching services to help businesses soar both in business and life. Jeremy is also the Director of Operations for the Red Hawk Partner Network powered by JLA Realty. Jeremy is a husband, father of two amazing children, and an owner of two dogs; minature dachshund and a catahoula leopard. Jeremy resides in Houston, Texas.

